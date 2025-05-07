



According to a new study from the University of Surrey, the age at which a baby takes his first step is heavily influenced by genes. In the first study of this type, scientists analyzed genetic information in over 70,000 infants. They identified 11 genetic markers that affect babies as they begin walking, and provided multiple targets for in-depth biological investigations in the future. In a paper published in Nature Human Behavior, the study found that genetics explains about a quarter of the differences a child can make when taking their first steps. For years, researchers have known that environmental factors can affect babies as they begin to walk, but this new finding has shown that genetics can have a major impact. Like other traits such as height, it suggests that some children may begin to walk naturally earlier due to genetic tendencies. Most babies take their first steps between 8 and 24 months, making this wide window where this exciting milestone takes place. It's a huge moment for both parents and babies. It symbolizes a new stage in a child's life. ”

Professor Angelica Ronald, Senior Researcher at the University of Surrey The University of London said: “The University of London is a great source of research, and a researcher at the University of Vergata and Birkbeck at the University of Rome. “Until now, we didn’t understand what makes a broad difference when kids take their first steps. Walking is not an important milestone in child development, but is related to many other important aspects of human development in terms of genetic influence. This study found that the genetic factors that affect children taking the first step are the same genetic factors that affect brain development, including folding of the external surface of the brain and the amount of ridges (“cortex”). Furthermore, later walking within typical ranges was less likely to develop ADHD and was genetically linked. Finally, this study showed that relatively later initiation of walking was influenced by several of the same genes involved in achieving higher education. Professor Angelica Ronald said: “It's exciting to be able to discover the genes that affect children when they learn to walk. Walking independent is a major milestone for young children. We hope that these new genetic findings will be used to advance a basic understanding of the causes of walking and to better support children with motor and learning disabilities. “You still need to look at the GP if your parents are worried, but a start a little later isn't necessarily a sign of problems. There's a lot of diversity when your child takes his first step on his own.” The research, led by British scientists, was made possible through extensive collaboration with British, Netherlands and Norwegian scientists, as well as British and international funding, including the Simons Foundation, the Autism Research Initiative. sauce: Journal Reference: guide. , et al. (2025). Genome-wide related meta-analysis of age at the onset of walking over 70,000 infants of European ancestors. Natural human behavior. doi.org/10.1038/S41562-025-02145-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250507/Babys-first-steps-influenced-by-genetics.aspx

