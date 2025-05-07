



Patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are less likely to receive potentially life-saving cancer treatments if they live in a community with lower income levels and educational achievement. According to recent research published by Islam and others cancer. Research methods and results Investigators analyzed cancer treatment records of more than 31,000 adult patients with HIV diagnosed with one of 14 cancers between 2004 and 2020. Most of the patients involved in the study were ages 60 and older (43%) and men (68%) from the Southern US (39%). Lung cancer, lymphoma, colorectal cancer, and prostate cancer were the most commonly diagnosed malignant tumors. Investigators found that 16.5% of patients were not receiving the recommended first-line treatment for cancer. This care gap was strongly linked to where the patients lived. Patients with HIV who live in the lowest educational attainment ZIP code were 27% less likely to receive curative cancer treatment compared to patients who live in areas with the highest educational attainment. Similarly, people living in communities with the lowest income levels were 27% less likely to receive treatment, even after age, gender, type of cancer, stage at diagnosis, and occupying treatment facilities. “These disparities suggest that not only individual health and medical complexity, but also potentially promote inequality in cancer care. [patients] With HIV” Ami Alishahi Tabriz, MD, PhD, MPHassistant member of the Moffitt Cancer Center's Health Outcomes and Behavioral Program. “We need to ensure that all patients have equal access to life-saving cancer treatments, regardless of their postal code,” he added. Conclusion This study highlighted the need for policy and community-level interventions to address social factors in education and economic opportunities to ensure equitable cancer care among all patients regardless of HIV status. “Our findings show it where [a patient] Life, particularly the income and education level of the community, can play an important role in whether they receive the cancer treatment they need,” the lead study author emphasized. Jessica Islam, Ph.D., MPHan assistant member of the Cancer Epidemiology Program at Moffitt Cancer Center. “This is not just about access to treatment facilities. It is about the greater social and economic structures that shape health outcomes. Creating interventions to address these factors is essential to filling the gaps in cancer care. [patients] With HIV,” she concluded. Disclosure: The study in this study was supported by the American Cancer Society. Visit us for full disclosure of research authors acsjournals.onlineLibrary.wiley.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ascopost.com/news/may-2025/hiv-related-structural-barriers-in-cancer-care/

