Health
Girls who eat healthy diets may be less likely to start puberty early, research suggests
Girls who grew up eating healthier meals than their peers may be less likely to acquire an early menstrual period, regardless of their height or height. Body Mass Index – New research suggests.
Previous research is linked, but Height and BMI Early early or First periodthe study was published in the journal on Tuesday. Human reproductionthe first claim to explore the links of biological milestones with a particular diet.
Girls usually start puberty – acne, spurts of growth, breast development, hair growth and pubic growth – ranges from 8 to 13 years old. Eunice Kennedy Schreiber National Institute for Child Health and Human Development. They get their first period about two years after the breasts begin to develop.
meanwhile Precocious adolescent,This is adolescent onset of girls under 8 and boys under 9, affecting only 1% of our children, and girls across the country are Get the first period earlier. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the median age for Menarche was 2013-2017-2017-2017-2017-2017-2017-2017-2017, down from 12.1 in 1995.
The early early years are more than premature sexual maturity. Girls who get a younger than average period Countless medical issues Throughout puberty, including depression, substance abuse, and eating disorders. As adults, they have The odds of increasing Breast cancer, heart disease, obesity Other conditions.
Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle looked at health records of more than 7,500 children registered in two waves of children ages 9 to 14 years old to study the effects of diet on the age of girls during their first period. I grew up todayfrom 1996 to 2001 and 2004 to 2008. As part of the study, children completed a survey on foods they ate.
The researchers used two scales to measure girls' self-reported eating habits. One person saw it How healthy was your child's diet?giving healthier foods like legumes, whole grains, vegetables and deducting points for less healthy foods, including lean meat and products that are high in salt and trans fat. Second scale Let's take a look at how many people's diets contributed to inflammation when foods such as refined grains, high-calorie drinks, and red and processed meats are considered to be inflamed.
The median age for participants in the first period was 13.1, the study found.
The healthyest girls were more likely to get a period at a slightly older age than those who reported eating the healthiest meal. Similarly, girls with the highest amounts of inflammatory foods were more likely than those who ate the lowest amount to acquire the first period at a slightly younger age.
This study is observational. This means establishing possible links rather than proving that a particular diet causes an early period. The main limitation of this study was that the majority of participants were white. Race and Ethnicity It is a well-researched aspect of the early days Black and Hispanic girls You are likely to experience that.
What should the girls eat to avoid early?
The authors say one hypothesis that links diet in the first stage with age is that the foods a person eats can affect the levels of sex hormones in the body. Previous research Among premenopausal women, eating healthier diets was found to be associated with lower levels of certain sex hormones, including estrogen versions. Inflammation has also been shown It affects sex hormone levels.
Previous research It showed that excess fat, or adipose tissue, affects hormonal pathways that regulate puberty, Erin Hennessy said. ChildObesity180 Program At Tufts University, which was not part of the study.
“Adipose tissue produces certain hormones, including leptin, which signals the brain. And we believe that higher levels of leptin among children with excessive weight can cause certain hormones that previously begin puberty. “Adipose tissue can also alter sex hormones, leading to higher estrogen levels that promote breast development and early onset.”
Food alone does not determine the timing of the girl's first period. Genetics, Environmental toxins, Physical Activities and Socioeconomic statusplays a role among other factors. Still, parents can support their child's overall health and well-being through nutrition, Hennessy said.
“The first strategy is to acknowledge that weight is one of many factors in health and should never be the sole focus,” Hennessy said. “The second strategy is to take a family approach. All families can benefit from a healthy diet.”
Third, Hennessy encourages parents to provide forced, non-overcontrolled nutritional structures, such as pressure on children to eat or using food as a reward. Parent role modeling is an easy way to guide food choices and help children build healthy eating routines. Parents may also consider involving their children in planning and preparing meals.
When in doubt, Hennessy said, see the agricultural sector myplate program Dietary recommendations for children at various stages of development.
“The focus should be on key food groups and there should be a variety of foods within each group,” Hennessy said. The diet includes “a rainbow of fruits and vegetables. At least half of the grains are whole grains. It includes lean protein (meat, fish, chicken, eggs, beans, nuts) and low-fat dairy or dairy alternatives.”
moreover, Dietary Guidelines for Americans It encourages limiting sodium intake, sugar and saturated fats.
“No matter what your weight condition is, a healthy diet is important to improving your health,” Hennessy said.
Even preteens who have long consumed unhealthy foods, adolescents present opportunities for positive change, said Dr. Rachel Woten, a pediatric endocrinologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, who is not involved in the study.
“It's a critical time to optimize all health behaviors. Optimize nutrition, physical activity, optimize sleep and reduce screen time.” “Many of these behaviors get worse throughout adolescence and subsequent adolescence. …It's never too late to promote healthy habits.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/womens-health/puberty-late-period-healthy-diet-chemicals-obesity-rcna204935
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'We are going to explode your …': the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad receives a bomb threat
- Mediation of the pursuit of the Jokowi diploma respects an impasse, and not reached the agreement of two parties
- The judge blocks the expulsion theft of Asian migrants to Libya
- Utah Hockey Club reveals Mammoth Name, logo for NHL team
- Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow in the midst of Ukrainian drone strikes
- Donald Trump undergoes a legal double blow in hours
- The private private battle of Queen Elizabeth before a tragic death revealed by the former PM of the United Kingdom
- British investors dump the bond at the fastest speed in five years.
- University of Noord -Texas
- Erin Burnett made the Vatican City Reports before the start of Conclave
- Moderate earthquake shakes the Malibu coast • Malibu times
- Trump slaps Newsom after the governor of California offers a federal tax credit to “make a film again” again “