Girls who eat healthy diets may be less likely to start puberty early, research suggests

Girls who grew up eating healthier meals than their peers may be less likely to acquire an early menstrual period, regardless of their height or height. Body Mass Index – New research suggests.

Previous research is linked, but Height and BMI Early early or First periodthe study was published in the journal on Tuesday. Human reproductionthe first claim to explore the links of biological milestones with a particular diet.

Girls usually start puberty – acne, spurts of growth, breast development, hair growth and pubic growth – ranges from 8 to 13 years old. Eunice Kennedy Schreiber National Institute for Child Health and Human Development. They get their first period about two years after the breasts begin to develop.

meanwhile Precocious adolescent,This is adolescent onset of girls under 8 and boys under 9, affecting only 1% of our children, and girls across the country are Get the first period earlier. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the median age for Menarche was 2013-2017-2017-2017-2017-2017-2017-2017-2017, down from 12.1 in 1995.

The early early years are more than premature sexual maturity. Girls who get a younger than average period Countless medical issues Throughout puberty, including depression, substance abuse, and eating disorders. As adults, they have The odds of increasing Breast cancer, heart disease, obesity Other conditions.

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle looked at health records of more than 7,500 children registered in two waves of children ages 9 to 14 years old to study the effects of diet on the age of girls during their first period. I grew up todayfrom 1996 to 2001 and 2004 to 2008. As part of the study, children completed a survey on foods they ate.

The researchers used two scales to measure girls' self-reported eating habits. One person saw it How healthy was your child's diet?giving healthier foods like legumes, whole grains, vegetables and deducting points for less healthy foods, including lean meat and products that are high in salt and trans fat. Second scale Let's take a look at how many people's diets contributed to inflammation when foods such as refined grains, high-calorie drinks, and red and processed meats are considered to be inflamed.

The median age for participants in the first period was 13.1, the study found.

The healthyest girls were more likely to get a period at a slightly older age than those who reported eating the healthiest meal. Similarly, girls with the highest amounts of inflammatory foods were more likely than those who ate the lowest amount to acquire the first period at a slightly younger age.

This study is observational. This means establishing possible links rather than proving that a particular diet causes an early period. The main limitation of this study was that the majority of participants were white. Race and Ethnicity It is a well-researched aspect of the early days Black and Hispanic girls You are likely to experience that.

What should the girls eat to avoid early?

The authors say one hypothesis that links diet in the first stage with age is that the foods a person eats can affect the levels of sex hormones in the body. Previous research Among premenopausal women, eating healthier diets was found to be associated with lower levels of certain sex hormones, including estrogen versions. Inflammation has also been shown It affects sex hormone levels.

Previous research It showed that excess fat, or adipose tissue, affects hormonal pathways that regulate puberty, Erin Hennessy said. ChildObesity180 Program At Tufts University, which was not part of the study.

“Adipose tissue produces certain hormones, including leptin, which signals the brain. And we believe that higher levels of leptin among children with excessive weight can cause certain hormones that previously begin puberty. “Adipose tissue can also alter sex hormones, leading to higher estrogen levels that promote breast development and early onset.”

Food alone does not determine the timing of the girl's first period. Genetics, Environmental toxins, Physical Activities and Socioeconomic statusplays a role among other factors. Still, parents can support their child's overall health and well-being through nutrition, Hennessy said.

“The first strategy is to acknowledge that weight is one of many factors in health and should never be the sole focus,” Hennessy said. “The second strategy is to take a family approach. All families can benefit from a healthy diet.”

Third, Hennessy encourages parents to provide forced, non-overcontrolled nutritional structures, such as pressure on children to eat or using food as a reward. Parent role modeling is an easy way to guide food choices and help children build healthy eating routines. Parents may also consider involving their children in planning and preparing meals.

When in doubt, Hennessy said, see the agricultural sector myplate program Dietary recommendations for children at various stages of development.

“The focus should be on key food groups and there should be a variety of foods within each group,” Hennessy said. The diet includes “a rainbow of fruits and vegetables. At least half of the grains are whole grains. It includes lean protein (meat, fish, chicken, eggs, beans, nuts) and low-fat dairy or dairy alternatives.”

moreover, Dietary Guidelines for Americans It encourages limiting sodium intake, sugar and saturated fats.

“No matter what your weight condition is, a healthy diet is important to improving your health,” Hennessy said.

Even preteens who have long consumed unhealthy foods, adolescents present opportunities for positive change, said Dr. Rachel Woten, a pediatric endocrinologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, who is not involved in the study.

“It's a critical time to optimize all health behaviors. Optimize nutrition, physical activity, optimize sleep and reduce screen time.” “Many of these behaviors get worse throughout adolescence and subsequent adolescence. …It's never too late to promote healthy habits.”