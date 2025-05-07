



Wichita, Kanza – Sedgwick County reports its first measles incident since 2017. Local health officials said Wednesday that unvaccinated children ages 5 to 10 tested positive for the respiratory virus. Adrian Byrne, director of the Sedgwick County Health Department, said at the release the department is working to identify the cause of the exposure and notify potentially exposed people. She urged all residents to check their vaccination status. “Measles remains one of the most contagious diseases with the potential for serious complications,” Byrne said in a news release. “The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated. We protect your child by ensuring that you have the MMR vaccine.” The Sedgwick County incident comes as the statewide outbreak of measles first detected in western Kansas. On April 30, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 46 confirmed cases in eight counties. The state is expected to release the updated number on Wednesday. One person with measles can get infected Up to 9 in 10 Who do they come into contact with if those people lack immunity through vaccinations or previous infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? Common symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and rashes. The virus can be fatal, especially in young children. Anyone with measles symptoms should call their healthcare provider before visiting in person for guidance on how to seek medical care Without spreading the virus . One or two doses are required to receive vaccinations against measles, mumps, and rubella. Depending on your age . Doctors usually recommend that babies take it on their first birthday, but babies between 6 and 11 months old can get their first dose before they are scheduled due to the outbreak in Kansas. Adults born before 1957 are considered immunity as they are presumed to have caught the virus before the vaccine was present. All unvaccinated people exposed to measles can reduce their chances of contracting the virus by receiving the vaccine within 72 hours of exposure. Residents can find more information about measles as follows:

