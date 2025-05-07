



Healthy childhood diet linked to later menstrual onset | Image credit: © nadianb -© nadianb -stock.adobe.com. A recent study published in the study found that the probability of starting a menstrual period among girls who eat healthy as children increases later. Human reproduction.1 Health risks are linked to early menstruation These findings affect long-term health outcomes, as women early in their lives are at increased risk for diabetes, breast cancer, obesity, and heart and vascular disease. Furthermore, body mass index (BMI) and height do not affect the association, despite being related to early menstruation in life. Holly Harris, Chief Researcher and Associate Professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, said: How to evaluate and score your diet A prospective cohort study was conducted to assess the association between alternative health feeding index (AHEI) and empirical dietary inflammation patterns (EDIP) with menstrual onset in previous generation girls.2 Participants were 9-14 years old at baseline and completed a follow-up questionnaire every 1-3 years. A self-controlled 132-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to assess diets in older children and adolescents. The questions included the average frequency of consumption of the specified food, and nutrient intake was measured by multiplying the nutrient content of the food and drink by the frequency of consumption. Ahei's scoring was based on the intake levels of its ingredients, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, sugar-processed drinks, nuts and legumes, red and processed meats, trans fats, long chain fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, and sodium. Component scores ranged from 0 to 10, with higher scores indicating MET recommendations. EDIP included 39 predefined food groups assessed to determine the overall inflammatory potential of the overall diet based on three plasma inflammatory markers. These markers were positively associated with the consumption of processed meat, lean meat, organ meat, fish and other vegetables, refined grains, high- and low-energy drinks, and tomatoes. Menarche Tracing and Research Population The survey included items asking participants if the period had begun. Those who began menstruation also reported their age and the age of the calendar month at the time of their start. Covariates include physical activity, inactivity, height and weight, and frequency of eating dinner as a family. The baseline FFQ was completed by 7530 participants, 93% of whom reported early during the study period. Participants averaged 1. Completed a baseline FFQ 75 years ago and achieved a median 13.1 year old for beginners. Patients with a high AHEI score at baseline reported lower physical activity, reduced BMI, and more family dinners. In comparison, patients with a higher baseline edIP score reported increased physical activity and BMI. Diet scores and timing of Menorki Next month's beginner odds were 8% lower in pre-genus patients, the highest and lowest quintiles of AHEI scores. This association follows BMI and height adjustments, with a hazard ratio (HR) of 0.93. In comparison, next month's beginner odds were 15% higher for participants with the lowest quintile, the highest edip quintile. After adjustment, the HR for this association was 1.15. Effect estimates did not change significantly when the patterns were included in both AHEI and EDIP scores in the regression model. Early achievement at early age was 16% less among participants in the two BMI quintiles, with the lowest AHEI and AHEI scores being the most adherent. Although AHEI scores were not linked to early achievements at quintiles of up to 2 BMI, this interaction was not statistically significant. Conclusion and meaning The links between edits and age in Menarche also did not change when stratified by BMI. These results showed links between Ahei's compliance and later initial and later early and editing and early early initial. “This may be a critical time for reducing the risk of chronic disease, given that early early age is associated with later life expectancy outcomes,” the investigator wrote. reference Healthy childhood diet is associated with the initiation of menstrual periods later, regardless of BMI or height. May 6th, 2025. Accessed May 7, 2025. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1082462 David CP, Fest S, Cushing-Haugen K, Kensler TW, Chavarro JE, Harris HR, Future study of dietary patterns and age American girls. Human reproduction. 2025.2:10.1093/humrep/deaf072

