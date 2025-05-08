Ovarian Cancer World 2025: Warning Signs and Symptoms All Women Should Know





Ovarian cancer or cancer that begins in the female ovaries and fallopian tubes is not easily detected, taking into account despicable symptoms that can be mistaken for other common conditions. Without paying attention to early signs, cancer metastasis can lead to different body parts, which affect recovery.World Ovarian Cancer DayCelebrated each May 8th, it highlights the seventh cancer that is most commonly seen in women around the world, causing more deaths than any other type of female reproductive cancer. It ranks fifth in the US for cancer deaths in women.Cancer can affect women of all ages, but is more common among people over 55 years old or in family history of ovarian, breast, uterine, or colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately half of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer are over 63 years old.Warning signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer should not be ignored. Bloody

Feeling enlarged after eating very little or feeling this unpleasant tension around the stomach can be a sign of ovarian cancer. A significant increase in the ventral size that does not shrink may indicate bloating that is more than constipation, acidity, or irritable bowel syndrome. Frequent urination

Frequent or emergency urination is a sign of many diseases, such as diabetes, urinary tract infections (UTIs), or overactive bladder, but it is also due to pressure from an increase in bladder tumors. Ovarian cancer cells can grow on the bladder wall or outside the ascites fluid in the pelvis that compress the bladder, allowing women to feel the need to urinate more frequently. Pelvic pain

Pain in the pelvic area and discomfort in the lower abdomen can refer to growing tumors. However, it can also occur due to pelvic pain, menstrual cramps, pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), endometriosis, ovarian cysts, and conditions affecting the reproductive organs. Unlike pain from conditions such as endometriosis or ovarian cysts, pelvic pain caused by ovarian cancer is often persistent, ambiguous, and not clearly associated with menstruation or specific triggers. Loss of appetite

Ovarian cancer can lead to bloating and fullness, which can also lead to problems when you finish your meal. Fatigue

Like other types of cancer, ovarian cancer can in most cases be fatigued and tired. Cancer can alter normal protein and hormone levels associated with inflammatory processes in the body, which can induce or exacerbate fatigue. Back pain

Lower back pain can occur due to posture issues, but lower back discomfort that is so serious that you can't sleep is the red flag. This can occur due to fluid buildup in the pelvis, which can cause discomfort in the lower back tissue. Changes in the menstrual cycle

This is something women should always pay attention to. If your menstrual cycle changes suddenly, it means that your period will start early or late, you should consult your medical professional. Irregular periods, heavy bleeding, or bleeding over time should not be ignored. Postmenopausal bleeding

Postmenopausal bleeding refers to vaginal bleeding that occurs more than a year after the period stops. This includes discovery or bleeding during or after sexual intercourse. It's not always cancer, but it can be a warning sign for ovaries and other gynecological cancers and should be evaluated by a doctor. Heart Attack Warning Signs Indicates Women Can Be Confused with Menopause Symptoms

