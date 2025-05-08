The flu has killed 25 children in New York this season.





25 New York state children died of the flu from 2024-25 amid declining vaccination rates Flu Season – More than the recent flu season, state health officials said Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 47 million people across the country caught the flu during the fall and spring, and that more than 600,000 people were hospitalized. The influenza hospitalization rate is It's the best It passed 15 years later. Many factors probably contribute to the heavy cost of the flu. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, more people have opted not to be vaccinated against seasonal influenza. Also, some researchers believe that mixing of strains circulating this year tends to be associated with a more intense flu season. The CDC believes that 216 pediatric deaths nationwide have resulted influenza this season. More than 10% of these deaths occurred in New York. This lives less than 6% of the country's children.

Of the 25 children who died of the flu, only one was vaccinated, state health director Dr. James V. McDonald said. The five were too young to be vaccinated, he said in a statement. The flu vaccine is not approved for children under six months. Reduced flu vaccinations are reflected A rising tide of distrust about scientific facilitiesmany people have questioned the safety or efficacy of the vaccine. Shares of Americans who received their annual flu shots before the pandemic I was climbing slowly. In New York, the story is a bit complicated. Most kids in New York City have received shots of flu during this past season: CDC Estimationbased on telephone surveys, 75.7% of children aged 6 months or older were vaccinated, showing a significant increase over the previous year. The rates were much lower across the state. Research data estimates that only 50% of eligible children outside of New York City received shots of the flu. This was in line with the national rate of 49%. “Misinformation about vaccines has contributed to an increase in vaccine hesitation and lower vaccination rates in recent years,” Dr. McDonald said.

Almost half of the state's pediatric influenza deaths occurred in New York City. Cadence Acquaviva, a spokeswoman for the state health department, said New York has become more stringent in identifying childhood deaths caused by the flu over the past few years. Before 2021, the state health department relied primarily on passive reporting from doctors and hospitals, she said. Since then, the department has also sought other data, including death certificates, to identify cases. It may have increased the share of New York's death. Dr. James Schneider, chief of pediatric emergency care at Cohen Children's Medical Center on the eastern edge of Queens, said this season is not particularly unusual, although it is a “very busy year with the flu.” “It didn't really stand out in my mind as a big outlier,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/07/nyregion/flu-children-died.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos