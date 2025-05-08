Motivations for healthy habits decrease after learning the risk of Alzheimer's disease





Learning about the risk of Alzheimer's disease may not lead to emotional distress, but motivations to maintain healthy lifestyle changes tend to decline over time, even high-risk people.. Research published in Alzheimer's disease and dementia, Written by Sapil Golan Schechtman, a doctoral student at Joseph Sagol Neuroscience Centre at the Sheeba Medical Center in Israel, and Rutgers Brain Health Institute, Herbert and Jacqueline Krieger Klein Alzheimer's Research Center, led by Diagnostic Imaging and Researcher Olit Lesman Segev, a researcher at the Bianael Furimal Suzard Centre at Joseph Sagol Science Center. A protein called amyloid beta in the brain is one of the core pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Amyloid plaque accumulation can be detected decades before symptoms appear. These plaques can be visualized and quantified by positron emission tomography (PET) scans. Researchers wanted to understand how people respond emotionally to learning whether they are at risk for cognitive decline. This study was checked following 199 healthy adults who underwent amyloid PET scans Their Amyloid beta status. Prior to the scan, participants completed a survey measuring anxiety, depression, memory concerns, and motivations for lifestyle adjustment. They conducted the same survey six months after learning the results. The results of this study show that participants who did not have amyloid accumulation experienced significant emotional improvement. They reported much lower levels of depression, anxiety and memory complaints. However, motivation to maintain lifestyle improvements has also decreased. Conversely, participants with amyloid presence showed no increase in depression or memory complaints, but experienced reduced anxiety and motivation for lifestyle adjustment. Findings suggest that disclosing the presence of amyloid has no negative impact on participants, and mere knowledge of the outcome appears to reduce negative feelings overall. ”

Mikal Schneider Biary of Director Herbert and the Jacqueline Krieger Klein Alzheimer's Research Center, Rutgers Brain Health Institute This study provides new insights into how individuals respond emotionally to learning about their amyloid state. It also includes disclosing amyloid status to cognitively healthy individuals. This is a practice that was not common in previous research. The researchers added that the study highlights individual differences in responses to disclosures and facilitates a more personalised disclosure process. “The results highlight that people easily lose motivation to make lifestyle changes aimed at maintaining cognitive health,” Shekhtman said. “Strategies to maintain these healthy behaviors are extremely important.” “These findings have even more significance in an age of moving towards preventive Alzheimer's disease therapy,” Lesman Segev said. “When such treatments become available, cognitively ordinary individuals may undergo biomarkers and screening for Alzheimer's disease to qualify for targeted therapy. Therefore, it is essential to better understand the disclosure and responses to optimize the disclosure process.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250507/Motivation-for-healthy-habits-declines-after-learning-Alzheimere28099s-risk.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos