Health
AI Identifies brain cell types via electrical signatures
As part of research into mice led by UCL researchers, decades-old challenges in neuroscience have been solved by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).
The brain is made up of various types of neurons (neurons within the brain), and each of them is thought to play a different role in processed information. Scientists were able to use electrodes to record neuronal activity by detecting electrical “spikes” that are generated during brain function performance.
Recording spikes have proven invaluable for monitoring the activity of individual neurons deep in the brain, but up until now, this method has been “blind” by the type of neurons recorded.
With a new study published in cellthe researchers overcome this problem by identifying clear “electrical signatures” of different neuronal types in the mouse brain, using short pulses of blue light to trigger spikes for specific cell types (a method called optogenetics).
They created a library of different electrical signatures for each type of neuron, allowing them to train an AI algorithm that could automatically recognize five different types of neurons with 95% accuracy without the need for genetic tools. The algorithm was also verified on brain record data from monkeys.
Researchers have overcome the major hurdle of being able to use the technology to study neurological conditions such as epilepsy, but say there is still a “long road” before it can be used in real-world applications.
For decades, neuroscientists have struggled with the fundamental problem of reliably identifying many different types of neurons that are active simultaneously during behavior. Our approach allows us to identify neuronal types with an accuracy of 95% or more in mice and monkeys.
This advancement will allow researchers to record brain circuits when performing complex actions such as movement. Similar to the logic gates of computer chips, neurons in the brain are fundamental computing units in which there are several types. Our method provides tools to simultaneously identify many of the logic gates in the brain. Previously, you could only do one at a time, and at a much greater cost. ”
Dr. Maxime Beau, co-author of the research at the UCL Wolfson Institute for Biomedical Research
The authors say that the fact that the algorithm can be applied to different species offers great possibilities to expand to other animals and ultimately to humans.
In the short term, new technologies mean that instead of demanding complex genetic engineering to study the brain, researchers can use ordinary animals to study what different neurons do and how they interact with each other to generate behavior.
One of the ultimate goals is to be able to study neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders such as epilepsy, autism, and dementia. Many of them are thought to involve altered interactions between different cell types in the brain.
Professor Beverley Clark, senior author of research at the UCL Wolfson Institute for Biomedical Research, said:
“Being able to observe this 'neurosymphony' of the brain during action has been a fundamental challenge in neuroscience for over 100 years, and now there is a way to ensure this is done.
“This technology has come a long way from being able to be used to study neurological conditions such as epilepsy, but it actually overcomes the major hurdles to achieving that goal. In fact, records of human brain activity in patients living during surgery have already been recorded, and our technology can be used to study those records first in diseases to better understand how the brain works in diseases.”
Improved understanding of how our brains function can pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in medicine, some of which are already on the horizon.
Human brain interfaces, or nerve implants, are one such possibility. For example, ongoing research at the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences has enabled paralyzed men to control their robotic arms using neural implants for a record seven months. Similar to the current study, this study was also informed by studying electrical patterns in the brain of animals and automatically recognizing these patterns using AI.
The authors say new techniques for distinguishing neuronal types can help improve neural implants by recording more accurately which types of cells are involved in a particular action.
The key to this technology is to understand how your brain functions when it is healthy. For example, if a person suffers a stroke and a part of the brain is damaged, you need to understand how the bit worked before considering the implant design to replicate its function.
Professor Michael Hesser, senior author of research at UCL School of Medicine and the University of Hong Kong, said, “This project was realized thanks to the convergence of three important innovations. Using molecular biology, we used the development of silicon probe recording technology, and of course, improved learning to “” tag various neuron types.”
“Importantly, our team's synergy was absolutely instrumental. The partner labs at UCL, Baylor, Duke and Bahilan University all contribute important parts to the puzzle. Like the brain, the whole is bigger than the sum of those parts.”
The databases collected by the team are freely available and the algorithms are open source. This means that scientists around the world can use these resources for neurological research.
This study was funded by Welcome, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the European Research Council (ERC), and the European Union 2020 Research Innovation Programme.
sauce:
Journal Reference:
Beautiful, M. , et al. (2025). Deep learning strategies to identify cell types across species from high density extracellular recordings. cell. doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2025.01.041.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.news-medical.net/news/20250507/AI-identifies-brain-cell-types-through-electrical-signatures.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
