How bird flu can quickly turn into a pandemic
May 7, 2025 – It was kind of news when a scientist grabbed the phone and started texting a colleague.
H5N1, commonly known as avian influenza, was detected in cattle. Scientists have been closely watching the avian flu for many years, worried about the possibility of a jump to livestock. But their money was next to the pigs.
This was late March 2024. Dr. Sheema RakdawaraI remember texting while on vacation with my family. Cakdawala, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, said the infection in cattle was “very surprising.”
Then came another surprise. The virus was in the breast. “It was thought to be a respiratory system,” Rakdawara said.
The news got worse in April and May. Several human cases have been identified. First in Texas, then in Michigan. In July, 10 more human cases were reported in Colorado. In Kamran Khan, MD, MPHan infectious disease expert, suggesting that the degree of H5N1 in livestock is “larger and vaster than was understood at the time.”
The numbers jumped to experts 10,000 and 10 million Viral particles per milliliter of milk. “That's what everyone went and “Oh, let's call the CDC and USDA,” said Rakdawara.
The immediate response was “not very strong, not strong yet,” Cakdawala said in an interview in late April. She and others said recent government cuts have further hindered prevention.
Now it's over a year later, and scientists are focusing on two big questions.
- Is the bird flu a potential pandemic?
- How can I stop that from happening?
CDC sees the risk of avian flu to the public low. Khan agrees – for now. “We've seen a lot of experience in the world,” said Kahn, professor of medicine at the University of Toronto and founder and CEO of Bluedot, the Biothreat Intelligence Company.
“The reality is, I don't know if this will be next week, next year, or never,” he said. 60 minutes. “I don't think that's the case at all.”
As of May 6th, according to CDC, The spread of avian flu from person to person is not known. However, 70 cases have been identified in the US, including one death, with exposures primarily from dairy herds (41), followed by poultry farms (24). The other two were from exposure to animals such as backyard herds, while three had unknown sources.
When people get avian flu, according to the CDC, most of the time Closures and unprotected exposure to virus-infected birds and other animals.
As of May 6, 17 states have reported outbreaks of dairy cows, with 1,049 cows reported being affected. CDC.
The virus, as is currently understood, stated, “it is clearly not possible to multiply and efficiently communicate from person to person.” William Schaffner, Marylandan infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and a spokesman for the American Infectious Diseases Society.
However, since the virus has mutated, close surveillance is important. To cause infection, proteins on the virus must bind to the receptors of the cells they wish to take over. To infect people, the virus must effectively adhere to cells in the mucosa behind the throat, in the nose, and in the upper part of the bronchi.
Schaffner said that it could be a key and a lock, and that the virus could develop a “key” to unlock and bind the cell.
“Now we know that viruses can infect humans and replicate,” Cakdawara said. “In addition to binding, the virus must go outside in the environment and remain infectious.” The infection can then spread as people cough or sneeze.
What changes do I need to make when sending from person to person? It was unclear, and Camkudhawara said: “It could be a variety of mutations that need to happen.”
“There is no definitive way to determine exactly how many mutations are needed to trigger a pandemic and which specific mutations are needed,” Khan said. He said there are certain mutations that are thought to increase the virus's ability to infect mammalian cells.
Although genome surveillance is ongoing, the photographs are incomplete as not all cases have been identified and sequenced, he said.
He said that the pandemic can “could happen very quickly” if the virus allows for human-to-human transmission, even within weeks to months. Lakdawala said he expects that home transmissions will occur first and then community transmissions will occur.
Consider Covid. After identifying the virus on January 7, 2020, the first evidence of human-to-human transmission occurred on January 14. By March 11, the World Health Organization had declared it a pandemic, with over 118,000 cases and 4,291 deaths in 114 countries.
That's possible Immunity For seasonal influenza, it could protect against more severe avian flu infections. This can explain the majority of mild symptoms seen in dairy workers infected with avian flu.
Meanwhile, the government and the dairy industry are maintaining clocks.
- According to the US, all breastfeeding cows are tested for the virus before interstate shipment Department of Agriculture (USDA) Order issued April 2024. USDA's Dairy Group Status Program It offers the option to test via weekly bulk milk samples before transporting cattle throughout the state line without testing individually. the current, A flock of 100 people in 18 states participate.
- Milk supply has been tested for subsequent viruses Federal Order It was published in December. 45 of 48 continental states are Registration The USDA National Milk Testing Strategic Program will promote milk supply and dairy herd monitoring.
- Testing dairy workers is also important but delayed. Last summer, researchers found that eight of the 115 dairy workers had tested it. 7% of the group, There were antibodies to the virus. California Ministry of Public Health They launched a program offering free flu, avian flu and Covid-19 testing and seasonal influenza vaccines, with participants offering $25 visa gift cards. CDC awarded Texas A&M $3 million a year Grant The university announced in late April to assess the presence of avian flu among dairy workers in Texas.
Also, in late April, the FDA announced a suspension of the Milk Institute Capacity Test Program, an internal check for the institute. On the contrary, despite the headlines, Pause “It will not affect the H5N1 test,” said Alan Bierga, a spokesman for the National Federation of Milk Producers. This program includes regular reviews of laboratory testing capabilities in FDA's network, NMPF I explained, It is not used to directly test dairy products.
The public doesn't see avian flu as a threat, and it appears to be a threat to a “excessive” pandemic, researchers at Cuny School of Public Health, found in August 2024. investigation Of the 10,000 people representing the general population.
At the time, less than one in five people knew that the virus was found in cows, and only a quarter could spread to humans. Only 27% said they would change their diet to stay safe, while 28% would not take the vaccine if available and recommended.
“There's no reason to believe that awareness and support for intervention will improve from summer,” he said. Rachel Pilch RobbPhD, MSPH, assistant professor of public health emergency preparation at Cuny School of Public Health in New York, he led the research.
“Changes in public health funding, including surveillance capabilities, have even curbed the ability to track avian flu,” she said. Vaccine hesitations seem to continue to rise, and this is another concern, she said.
Experts recommend the following precautions:
- Don't drink raw milk or eat raw cheese, as pasteurization is known to kill the virus.
- Cakdawala advised, but do not sift through the zoo at county fairs or other events. But not everyone agreed that precautions were needed at this point.
- Scrubs refillable bird feeders before refilling grain and nuts, Schaffner said. Wear disposable gloves when processing, then wash your hands.
- Khan said that you should avoid contact with diseased or dead birds, including wild birds and poultry, on the farm.
- Keep your cat indoors. Cats that go outside and come into contact with infected birds can become infected, camelwala said.
- You'll get a flu shot during the flu season, Khan said. It is not prescribed to combat avian flu, but it helps avoid potentially dangerous co-infections (having both viruses at the same time).
- Contact state officials to ask for more surveillance. “Everyone says, 'Call the senators and the senators.' ” said Rakdawara. Call the state Department of Agriculture and tell them you think you need to control H5N1 in your cattle. ”
“Worldwide, under the World Health Organization, wild bird populations, domestic birds, chicken, geese and turkeys are under surveillance,” Schaffner said.
If the likelihood of human transmission increases, he said, “It will be the single most effective way to combat this pandemic if a vaccine occurs. The template for creating avian flu vaccine is in place.”
