How bird flu can quickly turn into a pandemic

May 7, 2025 – It was kind of news when a scientist grabbed the phone and started texting a colleague.

H5N1, commonly known as avian influenza, was detected in cattle. Scientists have been closely watching the avian flu for many years, worried about the possibility of a jump to livestock. But their money was next to the pigs.

This was late March 2024. Dr. Sheema RakdawaraI remember texting while on vacation with my family. Cakdawala, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, said the infection in cattle was “very surprising.”

Then came another surprise. The virus was in the breast. “It was thought to be a respiratory system,” Rakdawara said.

The news got worse in April and May. Several human cases have been identified. First in Texas, then in Michigan. In July, 10 more human cases were reported in Colorado. In Kamran Khan, MD, MPHan infectious disease expert, suggesting that the degree of H5N1 in livestock is “larger and vaster than was understood at the time.”