Intake of packaged snacks, hot dogs, sugar soda, and other ultra-highly processed foods (UPFS) was associated with an increased risk of early nonmotor signs of Parkinson's disease (PD), but new studies have shown.

Data analysis of approximately 43,000 individuals showed that those who consumed an average of 11 servings of UPFS per day were twice as likely to have at least three precursor PD characteristics compared to those who consumed less than three servings per day.

The precursor properties usually precede the diagnostic symptoms of the condition. In the case of PD, these functions precede more distinctive symptoms, such as tremor and movement problems.

Increased UPF consumption was also associated with increased odds for having individual PD pronomal characteristics, such as fast eye movement sleep behavior disorders (PRBD), body pain, depressive symptoms, and constipation.

Xiang Gao, MD, PhD

The findings suggest that “healthy dietary patterns – high in fruits and vegetables, low UPF – may be beneficial to the risk of PD, an incurable neurological intake disease. Medscape Medical News.

The research was It's published online May 7th Neurology.

Future risk assessment

Previous studies by the GAO team showed that poor overall diet quality was associated with an increased risk of PD.

Furthermore, “UPF, which is strongly associated with poor dietary quality, has recently been shown to be associated with another major neurodegenerative disease, dementia. However, the relationship between UPF and PD remained unclear,” he said.

Investigators analyzed data on 42,853 participants (mean age, 47.8 years, 58.6% of women) without PD in nurse health research and follow-up studies with health professionals.

A repeat food frequency questionnaire was used to assess UPF consumption. Investigators included UPF types in their analysis, including sauces, spreads, and seasonings. Packaged sweets; snacks or desserts; artificially or sugar-subtended drinks. Animal-based products; yogurt or dairy-based desserts. And delicious snacks packaged.

Additionally, data were evaluated on the characteristics of seven PD prodromal symptoms, including PRBD, constipation, body pain, depressive symptoms, reduced odor ability, excessive daytime drowsiness, and chromoscopic vision disorders.

“Growth of evidence”

After adjusting for factors such as age, alcohol, caffeine intake, physical activity, and body mass index, participants with the highest cumulative average consumption (11 servings/d or higher) were likely to have 3 or more prodromal symptoms compared to the lowest consumption (<3 servings/D) (odds ratio). [OR]2.5; p <.0001).

Similar results were seen in the best consumer groups as they combined all precursor characteristics except constipation (or 2.0). p Trend <.0001), and combinations of constipation, PRBD, and hyposubacteria (or 2.5; p For trends = .008).

Those who reported the highest UPF consumption also increased the risk of individual precursor characteristics of physical pain (adjusted or [aOR]1.7), constipation (AOR, 1.6), depressive symptoms (AOR, 1.5), and PRBD (AOR, 1.2).

Further drilling was associated with higher intakes of the pioneering characteristics of the following specific types of UPF: packaged sweet snacks/desserts (OR, 1.6), sweet drinks (OR, 1.5), sauces/spreads/condiments (OR, 1.4), animal-based products (OR, 1.4), yogurt/desserts (1.4), 1.3). 1.3). There was no significant association between super positive bread/cereal ready/heat mixed dishes.

“Overall, our research adds growing evidence to support the negative effects of UPF consumption on neurodegenerative diseases,” the investigator wrote.

However, more research is needed to confirm the findings that “eating fewer processed foods can slow the oldest signs of PD,” GAO added in the release.

Research findings strengthen “important messages”

comment Medscape Medical News, Dr. Daniel J. Van Wameren, a senior clinical lecturer in neuroscience at King's College London, London, UK, said the study was well designed overall, included a large number of participants and addressed an interesting and useful topic.

However, “results should be interpreted with some degree of care, taking into account the limitations,” said Van Wamelen, who was not involved in the study.

“The main message in my opinion is that external factors such as ultra-highly processed foods may be associated with an increased presence of certain non-motor symptoms, and that pending data from future follow-ups could be shown to form risk factors for Parkinson's disease,” he said.

In a press statement from the Nonprofit Science Media Center (SMC), Van Wamelen separately added that conditions such as constipation and sleep disorders are common among the general population. “It is important to emphasize that the symptoms examined in this study are early signs that are possible [PD]not a definitive indicator that someone will continue to develop it,” he said in a statement.

in An accompanying editUniversity of Athens, Athens, Greece, Nikolaos Scarmias, Dr. Maria Malachi of New York City, wrote that the study “strengthens general health diet guidelines,” emphasizing minimal consumption of UPF, similar to previous studies.

They suggested that the potential link between UPF and the PD itself, rather than its precursor phase, should be the focus of future research.

“Prevention of neurodegenerative diseases could begin at the dinner table. Today's dietary choices could shape brain health in the coming decades,” the editor wrote.

“This study reinforces an important message. Excessive UPF consumption is not only a risk factor for metabolic diseases, but it can also promote symptoms associated with neurodegenerative processes,” they added.

Dr. Eef Hogervorst, a professor of psychology at Loughborough University in the UK, also commented on the findings of the SMC statement, noting that the investigators categorized pancakes, cream, coffee, distilled alcohol, sandwiches made from beef, chicken or turkey.

“Therefore, this study could be affected by UPF classification as a predictor,” said Hogervorst, who was not involved in the study. She also noted that the results may not be generalizable to all populations, as the study population consisted of “mainly white health professionals.”

This study was funded by the National Institute of Neuropathy and Stroke, Shanghai Municipal Public Systems, China National Natural Science Foundation, and China Postdoctoral Science Foundation.

One investigator consulted the Pan American Health Organization and reported that he had decided to save a life. GAO and other investigators, as well as both editors, have not reported any relevant financial relationships. Van Wamelen reported several potential disputes, including receiving speaker fees from CHDI Inc, MRC, BRC and Travel Grants and Bial Pharma. He also served on the advisory board of Britannia Pharmaceuticals and Invicio Pharma. Hogervorst reported that he participated in a previous consultant for Proctor in OMEGA 3 and a review of folic acid supplements, participating in the appearance of dementia and unpaid but reimbursed media, and discussing risk factors for dementia. She also acted as an unpaid but reimbursed consultant from the trip, and received a refund for her trip to speak at a recent ESG and BMS meeting.