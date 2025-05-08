



News from Nyu Langone Health These emergency rooms are adapted to the needs of seniors. (American Heart Association)) American Heart Association (5/6) Elderly people face unique challenges in emergency rooms, including delirium and waterfall risks, urging some emergency departments to adopt age-friendly protocols. Ula Hwang, MD, MPH, Professor, Ronald O. Perelman School of Emergency Medicine, and Population Health“You really don't want patients over 85 to go on a long stretch and staying away in the emergency department for hours or days.” From bedside to C-Suite: Nurse in the Leadership Role of LI Healthcare. (Long Island (New York) Press)) Long Island (New York) Press (5/6) Highlights from executives at Long Island Hospital, who began their career as a staff nurse, include: Lauren Stoerger, Vice President of Nursing and Patient Care Services at DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CCRN-K, NYU Langone Hospital – Long IslandShe is a Critical Care Staff Nursing at Weill Cornell Medical Center and recently joined Nyu Langone Hospital Island as Vice President of Nursing and Patient Care Services. Why it feels like allergies are getting longer and more serious. (ABC News)) ABC News (5/6) Research from the American Allergy and Asthma Foundation and the National Phenology Network show that allergy seasons are intensifying. Purvi S. Parikh, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor, Faculty of Pediatrics, Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, and Medical School of Infectious Diseases, Allergy and Immunology“The allergy season is getting longer. In fact, it's an average of 13 days longer than 20 years ago,” he said. DEHP exposure: 13.7% of cardiac deaths in the 55-64-year-old group. (Healthday)) Healthday (5/6) Sarah Heyman, BS, Associate Research Scientistalong with colleagues, conducted a study published in Ebiomemedicine, which revealed that Di-2-ethylhexylphthalate (DEHP) exposure was caused by 13.497% of cardiovascular deaths between 55 and 64 years of age, with significant geographical disparities, possibly affecting South Asia and the Middle East. ARVO 2025: Nitish Mehta, MD offers real-world insights from Aflibercept 8 mg for diabetic macular edema with treatment. (Ophthalmology time)) Ophthalmology time (5/6) At the ARVO conference held in Salt Lake City, Utah Nyu Langone Health Eye Center's Department of Ophthalmology, Nitish Mehta, MD;presented a study on Aflibercept 8 mg of diabetic macular edema (DMO), saying, “In the photon test, Aflibercept 8 mg achieves non-inferior vision outcomes, with 2 mg injections being less common in 96-week patients with diabetic macular edema.” Dr. Shum on the evolving therapeutic paradigm of EGFR+ NSCLC. (onclive)) onclive (5/6) Elaine Schum, Maryland, Associate Professor, School of Medicine, School of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Perlmutter Cancer Centercited the increasing importance of combination regimens in frontline settings supported by recent phase 3 trials such as flaura2 and mariposa, discussing the evolving therapeutic paradigm of EGFR muted non-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Research: The shingles vaccine may reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. (NBC News Now-2)) NBC News Now-2 (5/6) A Wales study found that adults under the age of 80 who received the shingles vaccine were 20% less likely to develop dementia in seven years. Natalie E. Hazard, Maryland, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Medicine, Faculty of Rheumatology“Women tend to have a much more robust response to vaccinations, and women are 1.5 times more likely to develop shingles.” There are also reports today (5/6). Research shows that shingles vaccines reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. (NBC) NBC (5/6) Natalie E. Hazard, Maryland, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Medicine, Faculty of Rheumatologydiscussed a Korean study that found that individuals vaccinated against shingles had a 23% reduction in the risk of cardiovascular events such as stroke, heart failure, coronary artery disease, and arrhythmias. The Midwest State reports its first measles incident since 2011.Fox News)) Fox News (5/6) North Dakota reported its first measles case since 2011. Marc K. Siegel, MD, Clinical Professor, School of Medicine, Department of General Internal Medicine and Clinical Innovation You are warned of “highly contagious measles” and say, “If you're not vaccinated, there's a 90% chance that someone with measles will step into the room they were two hours ago.”

