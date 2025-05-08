Health
LA County declares hepatitis A and encourages vaccinations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Los Angeles County Public Health Department was declared a community-wide outbreak of hepatitis A on Monday, May 5, citing a sustained increase in wastewater cases and increased virus levels.
The risk to the general public remains low, but county officials have urged residents to take action and reduce the spread of the virus.
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said residents can receive the vaccine, usually a two-dose vaccine. This is safe and extremely effective in preventing infection.
“The continued increase in hepatitis A indicates the need for rapid action to protect public health,” Davis said in a statement. “It's easy to get vaccinated. It's one of the most important things you can do for your own health and the health of our entire community. It's also important for residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, especially before eating and preparing food, after using the toilet.”
County officials continue to monitor and investigate suspect cases. The department said it is working with homeless service providers to inform barren people about the outbreak and assist people with symptoms.
The department confirmed 29 hepatitis A cases in the first five months of 2025. Last year, county officials reported 165 cases.
Public health officials said that while immobilized individuals are at a higher risk of hepatitis A due to limited access to hand washing and toilets, most of the 29 reported cases involve people who do not have travel or housing-related risk factors.
During a press conference via Zoom, Sharon Balter, director of communication disease control and prevention, said the county has a new way of monitoring disease by monitoring wastewater. County officials observed a decline in cases of hepatitis A in 2024, suggesting that the outbreak has been improving since the beginning of 2025, but that has changed.
In 1999, the county introduced a universal hepatitis vaccine, but school admission was not mandatory. This shot was recommended for those born after that year.
“This means there's a large cohort of adults who may not have been vaccinated because they were born later,” Barter said. “Some people may not receive the vaccine when they were younger.”
According to DPH Medical Director Prabhu Gounder, they have not identified the exact cause of the outbreak. He noted that most people under the age of 25 should be vaccinated, and that older people are mostly immune as a result of the recurrence epidemic that pre-vaccines.
“We have this upper population, which is part of what we're contributing to this growth we're seeing,” Gounder added.
Balter said that this magnitude has occurred in the past, but not in the past seven years. San Diego experienced a massive outbreak of A in 2017, resulting in 592 cases and 20 deaths, according to San Diego County. The outbreak ended on January 23, 2018.
“We were lucky,” Barter said. “Part of the reason was that, perhaps not the only reason, we were able to mobilize an incredible number of resources, nurses and more to go out on the streets.”
The DPH was mobilized once more for this outbreak. Balter added that he felt it was important to spread awareness about available hepatitis vaccines.
The department urged people in LA County who have not been vaccinated, along with unvaccinated individuals and those who use drugs, including non-injected, to take hepatitis A. Additionally, people can receive the vaccine immediately after exposure to protect them from the onset of infection.
For a list of sites offering hepatitis A vaccinations, residents can visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/ip/docs/public_hepa_referral.pdf. Uninsured or uninsured residents can get vaccinated at the county public health clinic.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from mild illnesses that last several weeks to severe illnesses that last several months. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, yellowing (yellow skin or eyes), stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stool, and diarrhea.
Although rare, hepatitis A can cause death in some people.
Hepatitis A usually spreads when the virus is unconsciously consumed from an object, food, or drink contaminated with small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.
For questions or assistance in finding a nearby clinic or doctor, residents can also call the Public Health Infoline at 1-833-540-0473, available from 8am to 8pm.
