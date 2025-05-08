



Girls who eat healthy as children are more likely to start menstruation later than girls who are poor at eating, new research finds. Because the early early stages are risk factors for type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and breast cancer, the early stages are observed regardless of body size and can affect long-term health outcomes. Related Articles: More reproductive health training is needed for primary care nurses, the report says US-based research of over 7,500 girls Human reproduction And the author says this is the first to link dietary patterns with the timing of the girl's first period. The team devised a prospective cohort study of girls enrolled in Today's Growing Research (Gut). Participants were between 9 and 14 years old, and researchers followed the girls between 2001 and 2008, beginning at 1-3 year intervals from each girl's entrance to study. Each girl completed dietary surveys before the beginning of the period and every 1-3 years thereafter when she participated in the study. They also recorded the dates of their first menstrual cycle. Researchers used alternative healthy diet index (AHEI) and empirical dietary inflammation patterns (EDIP) to assess how healthy each child's diet is. 93% of girls who participated in the study had an initial period during the study. Related Articles: Fixed a “broken food system” to tackle the obesity crisis, Lord says We found that girls in the top 20th percentile (the one with the healthiest diet) of Ahei scores are 8% less likely to experience a beginner next month compared to those in the lower 20th percentile (the one with the least healthy diet). This was also true after adjusting for age, race/ethnicity, maternal education, total energy intake, body mass index (BMI), and height. The top 20% of EDIP measurements (those with the most inflammatory diet) were 15% more likely to start menstruation next month than peers with the lowest eDIP score, regardless of various factors such as BMI and height. Researchers say their analysis shows that healthier diets delay the onset of menstrual periods. They believe that the types of foods that girls can eat in childhood and adolescence, and the effects on inflammation, can affect menarche time. Related Articles: Teenagers who missed HPV vaccination urged them to contact GP practice “We've seen a lot of people who have had a lot of trouble with their health,” said Dr. Holly Harris, lead author of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington. This may be an important time to try to reduce the risk of these chronic diseases, as early early age is associated with multiple late outcomes, including risk of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and breast cancer. Dr. Harris highlighted the need for school nutrition guidelines. She added: “I think our findings underscore the need for all children and adolescents to access healthy eating options and the importance of school-based breakfasts and lunches is based on evidence-based guidelines.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nursinginpractice.com/clinical/womens-health/healthy-childhood-diet-linked-to-later-menarche-in-girls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

