This is your brain in music: groundbreaking UConn-led research shows how the brain maintains the beat

The study, led by Edward W. Large, professor of UConn Psychological Sciences and Physics, presents the theory of neuroresonance (NRT). NRT explains how the physical structures of the brain and nervous system resonate with the structure of music, turning sound sequences into deep physiological and emotional experiences.

“In physics, resonance is everywhere,” explains the large-scale, who directs the Institute for Music Dynamics. “The heart is an oscillator. The circadian rhythm is an oscillator, synchronizing with the bright and dark cycles of the Earth.”

His research shows that human brain activity can also be synchronized with a variety of rhythms, from reggae to R&B to rhapsody.

“The long-standing puzzles in music research are common characteristics and variations in music culture as a whole,” said Ji Chul Kim, Paper co-author and assistant professor of research in the Department of Psychology. “NRT explains this nature/growing problem in terms of nature constraints and neuroplasticity.”

Meet music and mathematics

Large scales carry themselves like those who have spent some time on stage. He is a smart dresser and wears small silver earrings in a video interview on Monday afternoon. He tells me he has a musical past – after double attacks in college with mathematics and classical guitar, he spent time playing – but when he learned that it was possible to study the science of music in graduate school, he got hooked.

“I saw it and knew that was what I was trying to do,” he says.

When he moved significantly from making music to studying it, he realized that the world of science understood music very differently than he did.

The general understanding was that humans enjoyed music, as the patterns allowed for fun systems. Prediction based on learned expectations. The human brain acts like an autocomplete, and I felt that it would pay off if I could predict which sound and chord shifts would come next, and guess correctly.

However, Large's research shows that this is just part of the story. His pioneering theory of neuroresonance provides a new explanation. The vibrations (rhythms) of neural activity in the brain are actually synchronized with the pitch and rhythm of the music. This simultaneous generation creates a sense of expectation and expectations.

According to NRT, human biological processes can be synchronized with music, from simple songs to complex melodies, allowing people to maintain time, maintain dance and effectively improvise music.

“This is about Implementation – The physical state of the brain that has a legitimate relationship with external events [like sounds]”They're not abstract. They're literally sounds that cause physical resonance in the brain.”

This means that the human body is a huge part of the process of making music. The neurons vibrate like the strings of a plucked guitar. The brain waves seen through brain waves dance to the drum beat.

“I've always been fascinated by music and physics,” says Kim. “I'm excited by the way NRT brings them together, describing musical perception and performance as dynamic patterns that form between listeners and performers.”

Volume up

A large-scale paper explains that the function of this music is responsible for many of its high-quality, including its mood and memory-enhancing properties, as well as the most universally recognized side effect of dancing, the impulse. (This paper calls this phenomenon a “drift.”)

“This is how I always intuitively understood music before I got into science,” says the massive. “But people wanted the brain to be a computer and its computing input/output to work. It didn't look like a way to experience music or experience music in general.

“So what I was trying to do was make it a science,” he continues. “Instead of just a new age term – 'Oh, I Resonance This music, a man' – scientifically, I wanted to ask if this really happens. ”

Even before this latest study was published, we recognized the healing potential of music on a large scale. In 2016 he founded Osillo's Biology Kim (named after the neural vibrations that synchronize with the music) recently completed a postdoc fellowship at UCONN.

Healthcare startups can use music and phototherapy to help alleviate disease progression in patients with Alzheimer's disease. This is a very promising application for NRT.

“We're now in clinical trials, showing that listening to music and seeing lights in a specific frequency relationship with music can actually cause resonance in the brain that improves memory,” says the massive.

NRT has other promising potential applications, from AI to education. Machines trained with neural resonances can produce music that is more emotionally intelligent and culturally recognized. Learning tools can utilize NRT to help people better understand rhythm and pitch.

In the meantime, NRT offers a scientific explanation of how and why music, one of the most mystical human experiences, moves us.

In addition to extensive cooperation, other researchers from the University of Connecticut and Groningen University (Netherlands), the University of Illinois, the University of Chicago, Queen Mary University in London and McGill University (Canada). Other UConn authors of this paper are Ji-Chul Kim, currently an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology, and Parker Tichko '19 Ph.D.