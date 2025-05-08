North Dakota is the 11th state in the United States with measles outbreaks. Here's what you need to know

North Dakota is the 11th state in the United States Measles outbreakrecords the first case since 2011.

The US has confirmed its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Measles case The count is 935, more than three times the amount seen in all 2024. Texas It accounts for the majority of cases, with 702 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. Outbreaks include New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Two children from an unvaccinated elementary school I died of a measles-related illness The epicenter of West Texas and New Mexico adults Those who were not vaccinated died from measles-related illnesses.

other There is an active occurrence – The CDC defines as three or more related cases – including Indiana, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and more.

It is located in North America Two other continuous occurrences. Something originated in Ontario, Canada 1,243 cases According to data from the state Department of Health, it will be from mid-October until April 29th. Health Authority Mexico And the US says that all three outbreaks are the same measles tension.

measles When an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs, it is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads into the air and easily spreads. that's right Preventable through vaccineshas been considered excluded from the United States since 2000.

To ensure that the virus is intact US communities with low vaccination rateshealth experts fear its spread Can grow for one year. This is your other You need to know about measles in the US

Texas health officials said Tuesday that there have been 19 new cases of measles since Friday, bringing the total to 702. Beyond 29 counties – Most of them are in West Texas. The state also added two hospitalizations to Friday's count, adding a total of 91 during the outbreak.

State health officials estimated Approximately 1% (less than 10) of cases are actively infected.

Fifty-seven percent of Texas cases are in Gaines County, a population of 22,892, where the virus began to spread in close, bactinized Mennonite communities. The county has filed 403 lawsuits since late January, just over 1.7% of the county's residents.

Death on April 3 in Texas was 8 year old child, According to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Local Texas health officials said the child had no underlying health conditions and died of “what the child's doctor described as measles lung failure.” No vaccination A child without fundamental conditions died of measles in Texas Late February – Kennedy said he was six years old.

New Mexico was stable on Tuesday. Seven people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. Most of the state's cases are in Lee County. Three are in Eddy County, two in Doñaana County and the other in Chavez County.

Indiana confirmed two more cases on April 21 in an outbreak that caused eight people to get sick in Allen County, the state's northeastern part of the state.

The Allen County Department of Health said the incident is not known to have any link to other outbreaks.

Kansas Two cases were added to eight counties in the southwestern part of the state on a total of 48 Wednesdays. There was one hospitalization in the state.

The first reported cases in the state were associated with a Texas outbreak based on genetic testing.

Montcalm County, near Grand Rapids in western Michigan, has been experiencing four lawsuits that state health officials say are linked to the Ontario outbreak. The state had nine measles cases as of Friday, but the remaining five are not part of the Montcalm County outbreak.

Montana health officials announced five cases on April 17 against unvaccinated children and adults who traveled out of state, later confirming that it happened. All five are in quarantine at their homes in Gallatin County, in the southwestern part of the state.

They were Montana's first measles incident in 35 years. Health officials did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks in North America.

North Dakota announced its first measles incident on Friday from 2011, with nine cases up to Tuesday.

Everything is located in Williams County, western North Dakota, on the Montana border. The state health department said Monday that three of the confirmed cases were linked to the first case. Unvaccinated children that health officials believe they have got it from out-of-state visitors.

The other five cases announced Tuesday were people who had not been vaccinated or had not been in contact with other cases, raising concerns about community communication. The state health department said four people diagnosed with measles attended classes while infected at Williston Elementary School, Middle School and High School.

There are two outbreaks in the state. There are 16 cases in Ashtabra County, near Cleveland. There are 20 people in Knox County, Eastern Middle Er, Ohio, with 14 of Ohio residents, and the rest among visitors.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 33 measles and one hospitalization. That number only includes Ohio residents. Defiance County, located in the northwest of the state, recorded its first case.

There was one case each in Allen and Holmes counties.

Oklahoma added one case for a total of 14 confirmed cases and three cases as of Tuesday. The outbreak is linked to Texas and New Mexico.

The state health department has not made public which counties have cases, but Cleveland, Oklahoma and Sekoya counties have been made public in the past few months.

There are eight measles cases in Erie County, northwest Pennsylvania, officials said Friday. The county declared an outbreak in mid-April. The state says there are 13 cases in total in 2025, including international travel-related cases. Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

Tennessee had six measles cases as of last week. Health Department spokesman Bill Christian said all cases were in the central part of the state and “at least three of these cases are linked to each other,” but refused to further designate them. The state also did not say whether the incident was related to other outbreaks or whether the Tennessee outbreak began.

The state health department announced three more measles cases on March 21st, April 1st and the last two on April 17th, but no news releases declared an outbreak. However, Tennessee was listed as an outbreak status in a CDC report on April 17th.

Lawsuits have also been reported in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The incidents and occurrences in the US often go back People who suffered illness overseas. In 2019, the US saw 1,274 cases and lost its position of eliminating measles.

The best way to avoid measles is Measles, mumps, rupture vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12-15 months and 4-6 years old.

According to the CDC, if you are concerned about the decline in your immune system, it is harmless to acquire another MMR shot. Those with documents that they would receive a live measles vaccine in the 1960s don't need to recalculate, but those who have been vaccinated with an ineffective measles vaccine created from a virus that was “killed” before 1968 must recalculate at least one dose.

Those with documents that they have measles are immune, and those born before 1957 generally do not need a shot.

In communities with high vaccination rates, diseases like measles struggle to spread to communities, over 95%. This is called “swar immunity.”

However, childhood vaccination rates have fallen nationwide as the pandemic and more parents advocate for exemptions of religious or personal conscience to exempt children from the necessary shots. The US saw it Increase in measles cases in 2024including outbreaks in Chicago I've been sick over 60.

Measles first infects the airways and then spreads throughout the body, causing high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and rashes.

The rash generally appears 3-5 days after the initial symptoms, beginning as a flat red spot on the face and spreads below the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. If the rash appears, the fever can skyrocket or higher than 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most children recover from measles, but infections are Dangerous complications Pneumonia, blindness, swelling of the brain, death, etc.

There is no specific treatment for measles, so doctors generally relieve symptoms, prevent complications, and keep patients comfortable.

