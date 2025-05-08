



The one-week course of postoperative radiotherapy showed comparable safety and efficacy in patients with early breast cancer, according to new findings presented by Brunt et al at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the European Association for Radiotherapy (Estro).Abstract E25-5025). The findings could further reduce the burden of treatment and increase access to radiation therapy in this patient population. Results from the past five years from the Phase III fast-forward trial have already led to changes in clinical practice. Research methods and results Phase III's first forward trial is published on Radiation Therapy and Oncologythe researchers randomly allocated approximately 4,000 patients with early stage breast cancer and received either a standard three-week radiotherapy course of 40 Gy administered with 15 treatments, or a one-week course of 27 Gy or 26 Gy administered with 5 treatments. After 10 years of follow-up, the researchers found that a one-week course of radiation therapy provided similar levels of cancer control compared to a three-week course, causing additional long-term side effects. The researchers emphasized that shorter treatment courses can offer benefits such as increased patient convenience, reduced hospital visits, reduced pressure on radiation therapy services, increased accessibility to treatment, and similar safety and efficacy compared to similar treatment regimens. “The last decade of analysis provides conclusive long-term evidence that one-week radiotherapy to the breast is a safe, effective and more practical option. [patients with] Breast cancer,” the lead research author said. Murray Brandt, MBBS, FRCR, FRCPa professor at Kiel University. The results of this trial mark a milestone in breast cancer treatment and may enhance the increased change to a more efficient approach to radiation therapy. Conclusion statement “In rapid trials, we revolutionized cancer treatment by reducing standard radiotherapy from three weeks to just one week. This approach has significantly improved patient experience and health care practices during both the Covid-19 pandemic by minimizing hospital visits.” Judith Bliss, Master's DegreeProfessor of clinical trials at the Cancer Institute in London. “The streamlined schedule makes radiation therapy more accessible to more women, especially to hospitals and to people in low-income countries,” she emphasized. “Radiation therapy is the foundation of modern cancer treatments, and studies like Fast Forward show how to optimize its delivery to benefit more patients,” he emphasized. Matthias Guckenberger, MDFull professor and chairman of the Faculty of Radiation Oncology at the University Hospital of Zurich and the University of Zurich, as well as the president of Estro. “By reducing treatment times without compromising effectiveness, we not only improve patient experiences, but also make better use of radiation therapy resources and health care systems around the world. These findings strengthen the important role of radiation therapy in the fight against cancer,” he concluded. Disclosure: The study in this study was sponsored by the Cancer Institute and funded by a grant from the UK National Institute of Health. Visit us for full disclosure of research authors eströ.org.

