New peer-reviewed scientific studies have found no evidence of mysterious brain diseases. Canada The state of New Brunswick instead suggests a troublesome combination of “misdiagnosis and misinformation.”

This study occurs when the maritime state prepares its own assessment of over 220 suspected cases in the hopes of giving families some answer. Medical mysteries that have held the region for years.

The report, published on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, known as JAMA, is an independent reevaluation of 25 cases diagnosed by Moncton-based neurologist Alier Marrero from within a wider sample of 222 patients.

Authors affiliated with the University of Toronto, the Horizon Health Network of New Brunswick, and other Canadian institutions, found that people in the cohort were misdiagnosed and possessed common neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's, functional neuropathy, traumatic brain injury, and neoplastic cancer.

However, the findings are unlikely to curb family speculation that the report once again ignores alleged environmental pollution in the area.

Health officials in New Brunswick first warned in 2021 that more than 40 residents were suffering from unknown neurologic syndrome.

These cases were referred to Marello after the first doctor was confused by the symptoms first demonstrated by his parents. But a year later, an independent oversight committee created by the state We determined that a group of patients was likely misdiagnosed. He suffered from known illnesses such as cancer and dementia.

The final report from the committee concludes that there is no “cluster” of people suffering from unknown cerebral syndrome, indicating the end of the state's investigation.

But at the beginning of the year, the Guardian was the best federal scientist. I was worried There was “The Real Things Are On” in New Brunswick. Another The investigation said “It was closed” and its caseload was higher than officially recognized. “I don't think it's helpful to say that we're ready to marshall both financial and human scientific resources to tackle the mystery, but they've been rejected,” the scientist wrote.

According to a February 2025 letter, Marello wrote to federal and state officials seen by the Guardian. The number of patients suffering from neurological symptoms of unknown cause jumped to 507 in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island Newfoundland, Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. Some are under 45 years old.

The new study found that “a well-known condition was identified in all 25 cases, including common neurodegenerative diseases, functional neuropathy, traumatic brain injury and metastatic cancer,” adding that a study of 11 autopsy cases led to the conclusion that “new disease is very unlikely to be below .001.”

Patient advocacy groups have rejected the idea of ​​a new “mysterious disease” and instead claim that cases are linked by environmental pollutants. But researchers say they don't think the patient is sick due to exposure to anything in the environment, such as herbicides or heavy metals like mercury.

They said that “misdiagnosis and misinformation are closely intertwined and intertwined to exponentially amplify harm,” and that more than half of those eligible for the study refused to participate.

They also condemned “inaccurate clinical evaluation and excessive reliance on supplemental tests.”

In a statement, Marello said he had “a deep disagreement with the conclusions of the study,” and had “many questions about the method and content,” adding that he was “applauseful” that the investigation, which included a “small” patient, was being conducted unknowingly.

Susan Holt, state prime minister; We pledged to do a fresh, “deep” investigation After taking office last year.

“I think we need to do everything we can to shed light on this and find a way to stop people getting sick,” she said at the time.

Dr. Yves Léger, Chief Medical Officer of Health in New Brunswick, said in a statement that the JAMA study has not changed his office's intention to complete his own investigation into the 222 cases that Marello officially referred to the state.

Updates will be posted to the state New Websiteand we expect public reports with recommendations in the coming months.