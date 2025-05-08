According to Becky Davis, principal of Charles River Associates, the annual meeting of “GLP-1: Riding the Wave of Innovative Drugs” announced at Asembia's Axs25 Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 27th to May 1st, as glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1) continues to evolve beyond opportunities and challenges for healthcare, patients, providers and payers.1

“In the past few years, when I ask them what their priorities are, I feel like I've been trying to talk to payers, no matter what area of ​​treatment they have taught me GLP-1,” Davis told the guest during the session. Public perceptions of these drugs are growing as their indications grow and their capabilities grow. The future of payer management for these drugs is “muddy,” Davis said, as demand rises and the industry deals with the lingering effects of shortages and compounding controversy.1

The future of the GLP-1 pipeline

GLP-1 drugs have recently exploded in popularity based on new indications they received and positive clinical trial results, but these treatments have been around for decades, and in 2005, Type 2 diabetes (Vine, Amylin drugs, Eliliri) and obesity (liragratide) in 2005; now, the pipeline has expanded to prevent cardiovascular disease and continues with many more diseases, including indications for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.1,2

“It's the tip of the iceberg that might really come,” Davis explained. She said that the signs of GLP-1 have clearly expanded beyond obesity and weight control alone, and now encompasses Rittany, a comorbidity such as chronic kidney disease, osteoarthritis and substance abuse. Davis noted that obese patients often present with multiple comorbidities. New generations of these drugs are being developed with the ability to specifically target these comorbidities.1

“As these signs appear and expand on the market, it will become even rarer to treat patients solely with obesity,” Davis explained. “We're starting to deal with your overall ecosystem.”1

Beyond these new indications for GLP-1, the drug itself has also changed to reflect “how dynamic this category is.” The new manufacturer will jump into the fight, with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly dominating the field with GLP-1 products, providing more flexibility in managing this class of drugs. Additionally, unique mechanisms of action have been developed, such as dual and triple agonists, to further enhance the effectiveness of these drugs. Most importantly, Davis explained that oral GLP-1 is currently under development and presents unique opportunities and challenges that payers must address in the future.1

“It's going to be a kind of competition to see who's going to enter the market and what that means in terms of intake,” Davis said. “There are many different variables that move and expand the market from the key products that we see leverage today.”1

Market growth leads to uncertainty

Pipeline's expansion has led to significant market growth for the GLP-1, with sales of these products expected to reach $113 billion by 2030. Perhaps most notably, spending on GLP-1 drugs is halting spending on special drugs.1

Davis discussed how manufacturers bet on the value of the GLP-1 in managing total care costs. Patients use GLP-1 and stand to save money from less medical use as they experience improvements in their condition. But at this point, “we're not there yet,” Davis said, of the evolution of medication classes. Furthermore, regarding the future of the class, there is a lot of fear and uncertainty given the expiration of some of the imminent patents of products currently on the market, as well as the demand for patients who don't think they'll be late anytime soon.1

Uncertainty is also dependent on how patient adherence to these drugs fluctuates over time. “Most people don't like to inject themselves,” Davis joked, acknowledging that the current GLP-1 formulation can be a hassle for many. This could be resolved through the development of the aforementioned oral drugs, but Davis raised questions to the audience about what oral GLP-1 growth meant for patient adherence.1,2

“When you get these orals, do they meet unmet needs?” Davis asked if oral GLP-1 requires stricter fasting requirements or that more frequent discomfort and daily use could cause side effects. “Does that have an impact on patient adherence? We don't know yet, but it's something we should look at.”1

