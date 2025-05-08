Health
Navigate the transformative landscape of GLP-1 drugs
According to Becky Davis, principal of Charles River Associates, the annual meeting of “GLP-1: Riding the Wave of Innovative Drugs” announced at Asembia's Axs25 Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 27th to May 1st, as glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1) continues to evolve beyond opportunities and challenges for healthcare, patients, providers and payers.1
“In the past few years, when I ask them what their priorities are, I feel like I've been trying to talk to payers, no matter what area of treatment they have taught me GLP-1,” Davis told the guest during the session. Public perceptions of these drugs are growing as their indications grow and their capabilities grow. The future of payer management for these drugs is “muddy,” Davis said, as demand rises and the industry deals with the lingering effects of shortages and compounding controversy.1
The future of the GLP-1 pipeline
GLP-1 drugs have recently exploded in popularity based on new indications they received and positive clinical trial results, but these treatments have been around for decades, and in 2005, Type 2 diabetes (Vine, Amylin drugs, Eliliri) and obesity (liragratide) in 2005; now, the pipeline has expanded to prevent cardiovascular disease and continues with many more diseases, including indications for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.1,2
“It's the tip of the iceberg that might really come,” Davis explained. She said that the signs of GLP-1 have clearly expanded beyond obesity and weight control alone, and now encompasses Rittany, a comorbidity such as chronic kidney disease, osteoarthritis and substance abuse. Davis noted that obese patients often present with multiple comorbidities. New generations of these drugs are being developed with the ability to specifically target these comorbidities.1
“As these signs appear and expand on the market, it will become even rarer to treat patients solely with obesity,” Davis explained. “We're starting to deal with your overall ecosystem.”1
Beyond these new indications for GLP-1, the drug itself has also changed to reflect “how dynamic this category is.” The new manufacturer will jump into the fight, with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly dominating the field with GLP-1 products, providing more flexibility in managing this class of drugs. Additionally, unique mechanisms of action have been developed, such as dual and triple agonists, to further enhance the effectiveness of these drugs. Most importantly, Davis explained that oral GLP-1 is currently under development and presents unique opportunities and challenges that payers must address in the future.1
“It's going to be a kind of competition to see who's going to enter the market and what that means in terms of intake,” Davis said. “There are many different variables that move and expand the market from the key products that we see leverage today.”1
Market growth leads to uncertainty
Pipeline's expansion has led to significant market growth for the GLP-1, with sales of these products expected to reach $113 billion by 2030. Perhaps most notably, spending on GLP-1 drugs is halting spending on special drugs.1
Davis discussed how manufacturers bet on the value of the GLP-1 in managing total care costs. Patients use GLP-1 and stand to save money from less medical use as they experience improvements in their condition. But at this point, “we're not there yet,” Davis said, of the evolution of medication classes. Furthermore, regarding the future of the class, there is a lot of fear and uncertainty given the expiration of some of the imminent patents of products currently on the market, as well as the demand for patients who don't think they'll be late anytime soon.1
Uncertainty is also dependent on how patient adherence to these drugs fluctuates over time. “Most people don't like to inject themselves,” Davis joked, acknowledging that the current GLP-1 formulation can be a hassle for many. This could be resolved through the development of the aforementioned oral drugs, but Davis raised questions to the audience about what oral GLP-1 growth meant for patient adherence.1,2
“When you get these orals, do they meet unmet needs?” Davis asked if oral GLP-1 requires stricter fasting requirements or that more frequent discomfort and daily use could cause side effects. “Does that have an impact on patient adherence? We don't know yet, but it's something we should look at.”1
reference
1. Davis B. “GLP-1: Riding the Wave of Innovative Medicine.” Presented by: Asembia's Axs25 Summit. April 30, 2025. Las Vegas, Nevada.
2. HalpernL, Ryan D. Video: GLP-1 Drugs revolutionize obesity and diabetes care and make exciting advances on the horizon. The age of pharmacies. Released on February 7th, 2025. Accessed May 7, 2025. https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/video-glp-1-medications-revolutionize-obesity-diabetes-care-with-exciting-advances on-horizon
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/asembia-axs25-navigating-the-transformative-landscape-of-glp-1-medications
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The combo influenza covid vaccine has a good immune response and is safe for the elderly
- Beginning of participation with the president of Thepeoples Republic ofchina XI Jinping President of Russia
- The reason why Bareskrim must first investigate the alleged fake diploma Jokowi according to Mahfud
- These 28 major American cities flow, according to a new study – and researchers say that damage can only appear when it is “potentially catastrophic”
- England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)
- Why Madrid's cooking is having a moment | Eva Longoria: Search for Spain Cnn
- Column: this is all Trump's economy now
- Exclusive: PM Modi, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Defense Staff and Plus – know the heroes behind the success of Operation Sindoor
- Boris Johnson says that the conservatives in a difficult situation but will recover
- uk
- Release Imran Khan Trends on social networks while Pakistan attacks Indian cities, viral video shows demonstrators in the streets
- The R-word centimeters back in the mainstream