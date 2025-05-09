Health
Eating avocados in pregnancy almost halves the risk of infant food allergies
A large Finnish study found that avocado consumption during pregnancy was associated with a 44% lower risk of food allergies in babies over the course of one year, independent of other health and lifestyle factors.
study: Avocado consumption during pregnancy is associated with lowering children's food allergy risk: a future kubiko study. Image credit: Christine Indley / Shutterstock
The diet and other lifestyle factors of pregnant mothers affect the developing baby. Avocados contain certain nutrients and bioactive compounds that may contribute to reducing the risk of future food allergies in their offspring. A recent study from the Journal Pediatric Research evaluated the effectiveness of eating avocados during pregnancy in terms of child food allergy risk compared to no avocado consumption.
introduction
According to food allergy research and education (fare), food allergies affect one in 13 in 13 children. Women who eat a lot of sweets and baked foods during pregnancy may have children at a higher risk of food allergies. Similarly, proinflammatory diets rich in junk foods are a predisposition to asthma in offspring.
Conversely, allergic rhinitis, eczema, asthma, and wheezing were unusual in mothers' children who either ate more vegetables or yogurt or followed patterns like Mediterranean diet during pregnancy. Antioxidants in fruits and vegetables may explain this effect by regulating the developing immune system.
Meat products or processed meats are also associated with allergy-induced wheezing, but apple consumption reduces the risk of this condition. The consumption of total fruits showed no such association, perhaps because each fruit has a distinct composition of phytochemicals.
The current cohort study, in which three authors are on the Has Avocado Committee of the Avocado Nutrition Center, is funded by the state research funding and the Research Committee of Kuopio University Hospital catchment for the Pediatric Research Foundation, explored how the study benefited from pregnancy during pregnancy. One avocado produces approximately 13 g of monosaturated fat and 9.5 g of dietary fiber, and its nutrient composition is similar to that of the Mediterranean diet. Avocados generally contain nutrients that promote the development of the embryo's eyes, neural tubes, and heart, but this particular study focused on allergy outcomes.
The data stems from a study by Kuopio Birth Cohort (Kubico) that includes women who gave birth to children between 2013 and 2022. The 2,272 participants included in the final analysis were representatives of all women who gave birth to children during this period.
Their diet quality was estimated using an alternative healthy diet index (AHEI-P) tool for pregnancy. Participants were divided into two groups depending on whether they had avocado between the first and third parts. Four allergic conditions in the offspring (rhinitis, paroxysmal wheezing, atopic eczema, and food allergies) were reported as YES/NO responses.
Survey results
The average age of women at birth was about 31 years old, with most of them giving birth to their first baby. The average body mass index (BMI) was approximately 25 kg/m2. The average AHEI-P score was 59, indicating moderate diet quality.
Avocado consumers were older, less likely to undergo a caesarean section (C-section), more likely to be nonsmokers, and more likely to be ignorant or primitive (having zero or one birth). They had a higher ahei-p score. They also breastfed longer and had lower BMI.
At 12 months, the risk of food allergies was twice as high in children with non-consumer avocado children, and 4.2% vs. 2.4% in those born from avocado consumers. Of women who consumed avocado, offspring had approximately 44% lower risk of food allergies in the 12 months after compensating for multiple other risk factors.
These included infant-related factors such as births, education, number of BMIs, number of previous births, being in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and being born by C-sections. Other confounding factors include breastfeeding, drinking and/or smoking during pregnancy, and diet quality.
In crude oil analysis, paroxysmal wheezing affected 9.8% of consumer-born people, compared to 13.3% of consumer-born people. However, this difference declined significantly after adjusting for all factors that are likely to affect outcomes.
Allergic rhinitis and eczema showed no significant differences in avocado consumption in the fully adjusted model. These disorders can develop later, and unlike food allergies that usually appear in the 6-12 months when solid foods begin, a longer follow-up period is required to capture these results.
Avocados provide antioxidants that help reduce the chances of developing allergies by changing T cells response. The fiber content of avocados is also important. It may change your gut favorably Microbiome It produces compounds such as short chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that promote beneficial intestinal fermentation and lead to healthy immune maturation. Monovalent saturated avocado fats are inversely proportional to the prevalence of asthma in adolescents and adults, and may also reduce unwanted immunological activity.
However, these findings cannot prove that avocado consumption is responsible for lower food allergy risk.
Conclusion
The results of this pioneering study suggest for the first time that avocado consumption during pregnancy is at a lower risk of food allergies in offspring for 1 year after compensation for other risk factors.
The results support previous studies showing that vegetarian and Mediterranean dietary patterns protect against food and other allergy outcomes. Legumes and apple consumption was associated with a lower prevalence of allergies. In some studies, maternal intake of peanuts and tree nuts is associated with a lower risk of asthma.
Some studies contradict these findings. Again, foods vary in biological activity and nutrient content. “Overall, there is little data available for maternal diets to support specific food recommendations to affect allergies.”
However, research author Sari Hantunen said, “There is no cure for food allergies. Based on these findings, it is encouraging to know that eating avocados may provide even more value to mothers and children's health.”
Journal Reference:
- Cheng, FW, Bauer, E. , Ford, Na, et al. Avocado consumption during pregnancy is associated with a lower risk of food allergies in children: a prospective Kubiko study. Pediatric research. doi: 10.1038/s41390-025-03968-4, https://www.nature.com/articles/S41390-025-03968-4
