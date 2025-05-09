Vitamin supplements slow the progression of glaucoma in animal research





Vitamin supplements that improve eye metabolism seem to slow down the damage to the optic nerves of glaucoma. Promising results have been published in the journal Cells report drugs. The researchers behind this study are currently starting clinical trials on patients. Glaucoma causes gradual damage to the optic nerve, leading to loss of vision, and in the worst case scenario, blindness. High pressure on the eyes drives disease, so eye drops, laser treatments or surgery are used to reduce eye pressure and slow down illness. Unfortunately, however, the effects are different. Glaucoma researchers have long theorized that the substance homocysteine ​​is somehow related to the understanding of disease. Currently, researchers at Karolinska Institetet are investigating the role of homocysteine ​​in several ways. In the current study, the researchers found that if glaucoma rats have increased levels of homocysteine, their illness does not worsen. The researchers also found that high levels of homocysteine ​​in the blood of glaucoma patients were not correlated with how quickly the disease progressed, and that glaucoma was less common in people with genetic sensitivity to form high levels of homocysteine. Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that homocysteine ​​was the result of disease rather than promoting it. Because homocysteine ​​is a natural part of the body's metabolism, researchers wanted to investigate the metabolic pathways in which homocysteine ​​is involved in both rodents and humans with glaucoma. They then saw some abnormalities, most important of which were metabolic changes associated with the ability of the retina to use certain vitamins. This change meant that metabolism slowed locally in the retina, which played a role in the development of the disease. Our conclusion is that homocysteine ​​is not a player, but a bystander of the disease process. Changes in homocysteine ​​levels may reveal that the retina is losing its ability to use certain vitamins necessary to maintain a healthy metabolism. So I wanted to investigate whether these vitamin supplements could protect the retina. ”

James Tribble, co-lead of the paper, researcher and assistant professor at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience at Karolinska Institet In experiments with glaucoma mice and rats, the researchers gave vitamins B, B9 and B12 supplements, as well as choline. This had a positive effect. In mice with slow glaucoma, the damage to the optic nerve was completely stopped. In rats that had a more aggressive disease with faster progression, the disease slowed down. In these experiments, intraocular pressure was left untreated. Researchers emphasized it as being particularly interesting. It suggests that vitamin mixing affects disease in a different way than lowering intraocular pressure. “The results are so promising that we have started our clinical trials. Patients are already recruited at S:T Eriks Eye Hospital in Stockholm,” says James Tribble. Primary angles include patients with both glaucoma (slow progression) and simulated developmental glaucoma (faster progression). For more information about clinical trials, please see here. (https://nyheter.ki.se/forskningspersoner-sokes/har-du-glaukom-gron-starr-och-vill-du-vara-med-i-en-studieom study). The research is funded by the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Eye Health Fund, the Jeansson Foundation, the Princess Margaratha Foundation for the Visually Impaired, the Åke Wiberg Foundation, the Petrus & Augusta Hedland Foundation, and others. sauce: Journal Reference: Tribble, Jr. et al. (2025). Dysfunctional one-carbon metabolism identifies vitamins B6, B9, B12, and choline as neuroprotective properties of glaucoma. Cells report drugs. doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrm.2025.102127.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250508/Vitamin-supplement-slows-glaucoma-progression-in-animal-studies.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos