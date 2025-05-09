Alfred's researchers praised the reconstruction of “women's problems.”





Alfred Clinicr-Researcher Prof Catriona Bradshaw is named time100health – Annual list of leaders who will shape the future of health in 2025 by Time Magazine.

Professor Bradshaw, who works at Alfred Health's Melbourne Sexual Health Centre (MSHC), has been recognized for over 20 years of work on bacterial vaginosis (BV), and has reached its peak with his groundbreaking paper proving that it is a sexually transmitted disease. The findings explain why over 50% of women treated for BV will regain it within three months. “It's humble and truly encouraging to recognize sexual health, especially women's health in this way,” Professor Bradshaw said. BV is a condition that affects one in four women around the world. The symptoms can be uncomfortable and can lead to premature birth, miscarriage, and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) without treatment. Already, Professor Bradshaw's findings have spurred many couples to seek treatment for their partners, and have sparked a high level of interest from people in the medical world. “We had a lot of people, both men and women. “Patients ultimately break the cycle of reinfection by receiving treatment from their partners, saving them from further frustration and despair.” Professor Bradshaw's work, and her research team's work, will forever change the way BV is treated around the world. “This must be the pinnacle of the experience of clinicians and researchers,” Professor Bradshaw said. “Daily, your focus is on improving people's health, and you don't always have this incredible opportunity to achieve long-term change.” Developed by Melbourne's Sexual Health Centre for consumers and health professionals, the new website provides all the information you need to prescribe and access treatments for your partner. “Information is co-designed with our examinations and healthcare professionals consumers and participants to make it accessible to everyone,” Professor Bradshaw said. “Modifications to national and international treatment guidelines always take time, so when the results of the trial were published, we felt an obligation to provide accurate online and downloadable information.” Access everything you need to know about bacterial vaginosis here.

