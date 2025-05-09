Scientists are developing tools for measuring biological age with photographs

It is no secret that some people appear to age faster than others, especially after enduring a stressful period. However, some scientists believe that a person's physical appearance may reveal more about them than they would be in the eye. It becomes the health of tissues and cells, a concept known as “biological age.”

in New researchResearchers, published on Thursday in Lancet Digital Health, estimated the biological age of cancer adults by training artificial intelligence and analyzing facial photographs. Researchers from General Brigham found that research participants with younger estimations tended to be better than those older with AI.

Findings suggest that estimates of people's biological age are closely related to physical health, which may reflect their ability to survive a particular treatment, the study authors said. And in the future, facial age analysis may be more useful than age alone in helping doctors make harsh calls to patients about treatment, they added.

Face-based aging tools have “extraordinary possibilities” to help doctors estimate how healthy a patient is quickly and inexpensively. This is compared to using blood or saliva to measure chemical and molecular changes associated with aging, said William Maia, a Harvard Chance School professor of molecular metabolism, who has not been involved in the study. Although doctors usually visually estimate how healthy a patient is for their age, he added that such tools can extract more data and make better estimates.