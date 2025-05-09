



A deep learning algorithm, Faceage uses simple headshots to estimate the biological age of people who are different from their age. This helps doctors make informed decisions about treatment plans, especially for cancer patients | Images only used for expression purposes only | Photo credits: File Photos

Doctors often start exams with what is called “eye tests.” This is an SNAP judgment about whether a patient appears older or younger than his age, and may affect important medical decisions. That intuitive rating could quickly get an AI upgrade. Deep learning algorithms explained in Faceage, Lancet Digital Healthconverts simple headshots into numbers that more accurately reflect a person's biological age than their chart birthdays. Trained on tens of thousands of photographs, cancer patients were fixed on average as biologically five years older than their healthy peers. The authors of this study say that doctors can help determine who is safe to accept punishment treatment and who might be better with a milder approach. “We assume that faces can be used as a biomarker for cancer treatment to quantify a patient's biological age and to help physicians make these tough decisions,” said Raymond Mak, an oncologist at Mass Brigham Health, a Harvard family health system in Boston. Consider two fictional patients. A 75-year-old with a biological age of 65 and a clock in a biological age, and a frail 60-year-old with biology reading 70. Active radiation may be appropriate for the former, but dangerous for the latter. The same logic can help guide decisions regarding cardiac surgery, hip replacement, or end-of-life care. Fragile lens Growth evidence indicates that people are owed at different rates, shaped by genetics, stress, exercise, and habits such as smoking and drinking. While expensive genetic testing can reveal how DNA is worn over time, Facege uses only selfies to promise insights. This model was trained with an estimated 58,851 portraits of people over 60 years of age culled from the public dataset. It was then tested in 6,196 cancer patients treated in the US and the Netherlands using photographs snapped just before radiation therapy. Patients with malignant tumors were seen biologically averaged at 4.79 years of age than age. Among cancer patients, higher facial scores strongly predicted worse survival rates, even after actual age, gender and tumor type, with hazards rising for those who had biological readings above 85. For example, gray hair or hair removal is less than a subtle change in facial muscles tension. The face also improves the accuracy of the doctor. Eight doctors were asked to look at headshots of terminal cancer patients and to guess who would die within six months. Their success rate barely beat the chance. With facial data in hand, my predictions improved dramatically. The model confirmed his favorite internet memes and estimated the biological age of actor Paul Rudd at 43 in photos taken at the age of 50. Bias and Ethics Guardrail It's available in AI tools Faced with scrutiny for non-white people who lack service. Mak said the preliminary check revealed no Important racial biases Faceage's predictions show that the group is training a second generation model for 20,000 patients. They are also looking at how factors such as makeup, cosmetic surgery, or variations in room lighting can deceive the system. ethics The debate gets bigger. AI, which can read biological age from selfies, can prove the benefits of a clinician, but can also tempt a life insurance company or employer trying to measure risk. “It requires caution to ensure that these technologies are used solely for the benefit of patients,” said Hugo Aerts, co-leading research directing MGB AI to medical programs. Another dilemma: What happens when the mirror speaks back? Learning that your body is biologically older than you thought may promote healthy changes – or vomit anxiety. Researchers plan to open a public facial portal where people can upload photos of themselves and sign up for research studies to further verify the algorithm. The commercial version aimed at clinicians continues only after more verification.

