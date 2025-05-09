Insider's views on Texas measles outbreak: Shot

. Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America

Katherine Wells is an epidemiologist who works to protect the public from the outbreak of illness for 25 years. Until January, she had never encountered measles.

“I mean, I thought of measles that were eradicated in the United States,” she said.

Currently, as director of public health in Lubbock, Texas, Wells is at the heart of an outbreak of infected measles. Over 700 people in Texas alonesent over 90 people to the hospital, killing two otherwise healthy children.

The outbreak is The largest since 2000according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, infections exceeded the number of cases that occurred during the 2019 outbreak in New York.

“It's frustrating,” Wells said, “Because we have a solution that's a very effective vaccine.”

Wells is her best chance to stop the virus infection Boost vaccinations All of West Texas, where vaccination rates among kindergarteners are declining in many counties, Nationwide.

One of her toughest challenges: anti-vaccine advocates are flooding the community False claims About risks from vaccines. “They're driving ten times our speed,” Wells told the tradeoffs when we caught up with her to talk about her experience. Not only does these false messages undermine public confidence in the vaccine, they also have a greater sense of widespread distrust of public health, she said.

Wells said it costs money to combat misinformation, and the federal government is a trusted partner of past local health officials — has stepped back. Wells cities and states suddenly lost federal public health funds in March, when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services canceled more than $11 billion in grants nationwide. A Texas spokesperson told the tradeoff that although they provide other types of support, they do not have the funds available to send to Lubbock.

Wells hasn't given up. “We can't confuse that noise that we need to do,” she said. “We still need to focus on our community. Even if it requires one-on-one conversations with individuals, we need to get the vaccine with weapons.”

Below are highlights from a conversation with Wells edited for length and clarity.

About the shock that faces measles outbreak

Public health always occurs on Fridays at 4:30pm. That afternoon, my staff told me there were two cases of measles and two potential cases in the hospital. And that's not uncommon. You have a doctor who always sees rashes and they want to test measles. So I didn't think about that much. The following Monday, I was actually on one of our community's nonprofits, and I was sitting at that board meeting, and the woman next to me said, “My husband is a trainer for a rural area paramedic and yesterday he said there are a lot of measles in Gaines County.” I literally got up from my seat, left and started calling.

It was scary. I'm going, well, am I overreacting or is it really something? But my gut sensation said there was something more going on. …If you underreact, it's very contagious and it's just like exponential growth. So we want to get in as quickly as possible and get a sense of exactly how many cases there are. What's going on on the ground? Is there anyone else who is sick? How can it stay in that one community and not spread to other communities in the area?

How the federal upheaval complicated the battle for measles

We are watching the CDC, a colleague at HHS has been fired. All this uncertainty. …I don't know what will be reduced or how public health will be on a local level.

But we help this team of people get jobs seven days a week, fight measles, fight misinformation about vaccines, work with providers who need to test children and test adults, and talk to businesses that may have been exposed to measles.

That core public health work continues. And it's a great workforce you know that they're beaten in the national media, accused of their work as unimportant. But these people continue to show up every day, every day, as they care for the community, making sure that the work that needs to occur during the measles outbreak occurs.

It faces “machines” that stir up vaccine disinformation

It's definitely a challenge. I call it a false information machine. …It's difficult to catch up Messaging. It feels like you're fighting one bullet point with some kind of misinformation, then they pivot and find another. …You see a child's health defense plummet and start talking to the parents of the deceased child – giving the community false hope and pitching cod liver oil and vitamins.

Being healthy or taking these supplements does not prevent your child from taking measles. And it's not clear which child will develop severe complications from measles. I don't know who will end up in the hospital, but unfortunately I don't know which child will die.

How to help people who are afraid of vaccines

It only causes a lot of fear of the unknown to get someone to inject you when you're not sick, to prevent illness. “Well, we've never had measles, polio or mumps in our community. Why do we take that risk, even when the risk of a vaccine is so tiny, why do we even take that risk when the disease doesn't exist?” We see more doctors in our communities happy to speak up about the importance of vaccines, and more doctors willing to spend time with patients and have those conversations.

I think the thing that really touched my heart was a mother of five young children who never vaccinated her. …She felt comfortable enough to have that conversation with one of our nurses, and all five of our children were vaccinated from measles on MMR. …So we are reaching individuals. It's just a slow process. She is just one of many parents who are currently in the public health sector as we are trustworthy messengers. …It's an uplifting. You are very tired. So we've worked straight for three months without holidays.

Cultivating communities for the future of public health

That makes me want to double my job in public health. …I hope that ten years from now, the narrative about vaccines will change and that people will return to a place where they can trust science, trust public health, listen to those messages, and trust their communities.

I still have some hope for all of this. There are 2,000 other US health department directors here, and they do this job every day. And public health actually happens at that local level – with people who know their community and want to make their community a better place.

Dangorenstein is an executive editor and Melanie Evans is a reporter trade offa nonprofit news organization that reports on the toughest choices in healthcare. You can sign up for trade-offs.” Weekly Newsletter Get the latest stories in your inbox every Thursday morning. For more information about Katherine Wells, listen to the full trade-off podcast episode below.