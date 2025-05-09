Vitamin therapy may protect the optic nerve in glaucoma patients





Vitamin-based therapies aimed at improving retinal metabolism may offer patients a new neuroprotective strategy GlaucomaAccording to new research Published in Cells report drugs. The study, led by scientists at the Swedish Karolinska Institute, found that vitamin B6, B9, B12, and choline supplements slowed or stopped damage to the optic nerve in an animal model of glaucoma. Glaucoma is the main cause of irreversible blindness around the world, characterized by the death of retinal ganglion cells (RGCs), often caused by elevated IOP. Current treatments such as eye drops, laser therapy, and surgery have the unique purpose of lowering IOP. However, these approaches do not stop the progression of the disease in all patients. Some people develop glaucoma despite normal IOP, while others continue to lose their vision even after successful pressure reduction. The Karolinska team launched the study by investigating the role of homocysteine, a metabolite associated with 1-carbon metabolism and other neurodegenerative conditions. Elevated homocysteine ​​had previously been observed in glaucoma, prompting investigations into its importance. However, analysis of both human and animal model data showed that elevated homocysteine ​​is not a causative factor for glaucoma. “Our conclusion is that homocysteine ​​is not a player, but a bystander of the disease process,” says James Tribule, an assistant professor at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience at the Karolinska Institute. “Changes in homocysteine ​​levels could reveal that the retina is losing its ability to use the specific vitamins needed to maintain a healthy metabolism. So we wanted to investigate whether supplements of these vitamins could protect the retina.” Experiments in animal models confirmed that moderate elevation of homocysteine ​​has no measurable effect on RGC survival. “Our study shows that elevated homocysteine ​​exacerbates glaucoma outcomes in animal models, but this effect is mild. In humans, elevated serum homocysteine ​​has no detectable effect on glaucoma-related outcomes or disease progression,” the researchers wrote. Instead, the researchers' data pointed to a deeper problem: dysfunction in one-carbon metabolism, which contains essential vitamins and supports DNA methylation, mitochondrial activity, and oxidative stress defense. In both rodent models and human glaucoma tissues, researchers have identified early and persistent dysregulation of genes involved in the import and use of vitamins B6, B9, B12, and choline. Based on previous studies showing that various combinations of B6, B9, B12, and choline can be used to improve cognitive function in Alzheimer's disease and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, the researchers have sought to find out whether a similar approach could be useful in treating glaucoma. Team experiments in a mouse model where glaucoma was progressing slowly showed that optic nerve damage had completely stopped. In more aggressive diseased rats, progression was significantly slower. These improvements suggest that there is an IOP-independent mechanism of action that occurs without intervention to reduce IOP and contributes to the progression of glaucoma. These findings were built on previous studies, such as by the same group, and showed metabolic dysfunction, including loss of mitochondrial function and loss of energy capacity, imposed on detectable RGC degeneration of glaucoma. In this study, an added insight was that one-carbon metabolism, a less-explored aspect of retinal health, is disrupted early in the disease, allowing vitamin therapy to be targeted. Based on these promising preclinical results, the researchers have launched clinical trials at St Eriks Eye Hospital in Stockholm. The study includes patients with both primary open and glaucoma and simulated diffuse glaucoma to assess whether vitamin combinations can provide similar neuroprotective effects in humans. Doses used in animals were carefully translated to equivalent doses as humans, but researchers have found that they exceed current acceptable upper intake levels, particularly for choline and folic acid. “Testing for B6, B9, B12 and choline in a clinical trial setting for glaucoma is necessary to fully determine its usefulness in preventing neurodegeneration and maintaining visual function in glaucoma patients,” the researchers wrote. These new findings demonstrate potential, but the study had its limitations. Researchers have not clearly demonstrated that the protective effects of vitamin supplementation directly result from correction of 1-carbon metabolic dysfunction. Furthermore, human data are derived primarily from patients with primary open angle glaucoma, and further research is needed to determine whether the same mechanism applies to other glaucoma subtypes.

