FDA approves first home-based alternative to PAP smears





The Food and Drug Administration approved the first US home-based neck cancer screening tool on Friday. This decided to give women an accessible alternative to PAP smears. A new test created by Teal Health involves filling the vagina with a sponge-like tool, rather than inserting a mirror and cutting cells from the cervix, as doctors do with PAP smears. Similar vaginal examination It was approved last year For use in clinics. But the at-home version could help women who struggle to find, travel, or make time for in-person appointments. Approval is the result of a process that began with discovery decades ago. Human papillomavirus, commonly known as HPV, causes almost all cases of cervical cancer, and is virtually free from risk for people who do not carry the virus.

Armed with that information, many doctors began examining PAP smear samples of HPV, in addition to analyzing neck cells under a microscope. Some health authorities have moved to recommend HPV testing as the primary screening method. This opened the door for vaginal examinations as it could detect viruses in vaginal and cervical cells. Cervical cancer experts told the New York Times that the evidence for home testing is strong and shows that the study is as accurate as Pap smears. Teal Health allows patients to order tests online, talk to Telehealth doctors, collect samples and mail them to take HPV tests. Thiel's CEO and co-founder Kara Egan said the company is working with insurance companies to secure coverage and working with donors to subsidize costs for people who have no insurance.

If the test is positive, the patient will be referred to a face-to-face provider of PAP smears or colposcopy to check for changes in cancer or pre-cancerous cells. (Colposcopy examines the cervix via an enlargement device, allowing the doctor to have a biopsy.) If the test is negative, no further screening is required for 3-5 years.

Teal is expected to expand to other states before mailing their first tests to California customers next month. Since its introduction more than 80 years ago, PAP smears have been estimated to prevent deaths in hundreds of thousands of cervical cancer. In 2006, a vaccine against HPV was made available in the US. Vaccinations and screenings will prevent cervical cancer. Still, it still kills Thousands of Americans This is because many women are not vaccinated or screened or cannot be screened each year. “What's very sad for me is that cervical cancer is a disease that we can eradicate in our lifetimes,” says Dr. Alexi Wright, director of gynecological oncology outcomes research at the Dana Farmer Cancer Institute. “We have the tools to do that. Not only do we don't have comprehensive HPV vaccinations or screening for neck cancer, we can't reach the people at the highest risk.” Some people in colour and rural residents may be disproportionately behind screening, but no group will receive consistently. In a Teal clinical trial, participants were asked when they were last screened and at least one in four people (racial, income, education, location, insurance status) in all groups surveyed.

“This is a real problem everyone feels,” Egan said. Many women only look at their gynecologists when they get pregnant, not for preventive care. Home testing could be a warning to people at risk for cervical cancer that they need to reach their doctors, says Dr. Sarakim, a gynecological surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. However, Dr. Kim said he didn't want patients to see home HPV testing as a wholesale replacement for gynecological examinations. “The place I think most applies to is for people who don't see the doctor at the moment,” she said. December, Draft Recommendations The task force from the US preventive services approved self-collected vaginal tests as an option for HPV testing, saying HPV testing is the primary screening method for cervical cancer in patients over the age of 30. The task force continued to recommend PAP smears for patients under the age of 30, but added that self-collected tests have another option for those who reach their doctors or find Pap smears uncomfortable. American Cancer Society Recommendations HPV testing is prompted as a major option starting at 25.

Dr. Kathy McLaughlin, an associate professor of family medicine at Mayo Clinic, who studies cervical cancer screening, said more work is needed to ensure that patients who have tested positive home tests are likely to use home tests from the start, allowing them to find in-person providers for follow-up. “Step 1 is to screen more people,” she said, but solving the problem of in-person access is “critical steps 2, 3 and 4.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/09/well/pap-smear-at-home-alternative-cervical.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos