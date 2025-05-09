AI and Social Work: Learn about opportunities and risks





Photo: Supatman/Adobe Stock While artificial intelligence (AI) is a growing presence in social work, many remain unknown about its potential impact on people who rely on practice and social care. Community Care has brought together a group of experts to explore what we know and equip practitioners, educators, leaders and policy makers to manage the opportunities and risks presented by AI. Half-day online event to be held on July 9th, 2025. Social Worker Experiences Using AI In the first session, we will look at the experiences of social workers using generated AI, which is used to create new content based on prompts received by artificial intelligence. Dr. Tarsem Singh Cooner and Dr. Caroline Webb, from the University of Birmingham, share insights into practitioners' understanding of ethical issues such as data privacy and algorithm bias, highlighting tasks that social workers believe generative AI can make a difference. The new role of AI in children and adults services Session 2 explores how social care teams are currently using AI tools to support decision-making, manage caseloads, and access policy guidance more efficiently. Speakers Kevin Yong and Jonny Hoyle of North Yorkshire County Council consulting firm Coram-I will provide live demonstrations of policy buddy tools developed by the Council and artificial intelligence companies, led by AI. The tool is trained in North Yorkshire policies and procedures, as well as national laws and guidance, allowing practitioners to find the information they need and improve consistency in policy and law application. Kevin and Johnny also explore the potential future use of AI in social care. Social work education and generation AI within learning In the third session, Dr. Clarestone from Lancaster University will share findings from a study of how social work students and educators use generated AI. Her findings show that AI is often used informally due to lack of clear guidance, support, or policies. Claire's session highlights the need for strategies for the use of AI in social work education, including ethical guidelines. Ethical and equity-related considerations for using AI This event will be closed with a panel discussion on ethical and equity-related considerations arising from the use of AI in social work. Our panelists – Dr. Peter Bazzi, a digital conservation expert, Dave Callow, chairman of the Social Workers Union, and Sean Mange, a data scientist, will explore Sean Mange of the Dartington Service Design Lab – for data bias, transparency, accountability, and potential to reduce or enhance existing inequalities. The main themes include the importance of maintaining human surveillance, ensuring diverse and inclusive data practices, protecting privacy, and building AI systems that support it rather than replacing professional judgment. Early bird rate If you are registering by May 27, 202595 pounds and VAT early bird rates are available. Starting May 28th, standard rates, 125 pounds and VAT will be applied. Book nowto understand what social work AI means.

