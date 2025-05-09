Semaglutide shows mash resolution, promise of severe fibrosis: Naim Alkhouri, MD





Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists have not yet received FDA approval for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MASLD), such as semaglutide (Ozenpic). Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (mash). However, several ongoing trials demonstrate the great potential of these drugs to affect mash resolution and benefit people with more severe fibrosis. In this last article in his interview, Naim Alkhouri, MD, FAASLD, DABOM, Chief Medical Officer, Chief of Transplant Liver, and Director of the Arizona Liver Health Fatty Liver Programme, spoke to where there is room for exciting research and growth in the field. So far, ongoing research essence The trials improve patient liver health and have other benefits. And this is just the beginning, Alkhouri said, as more developments are on the horizon. This transcript has been lightly edited. The caption was automatically generated. Transcripts How do you envision the evolving role of GLP-1 in mash therapy and what evidence and gaps need to be addressed to support wider adoption? There is highly promising data with the GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide in a phase 3 trial called the essence trial for treating patients with biopsy-proven mash and significant fibrosis, namely F2 and F3 fibrosis. After 72 weeks of treatment with semaglutide, obesity dose was 2.4 mg per week, achieving mash resolution in about 63% of patients, and placebo delta achieved 29%. And 37% of patients achieve improvement in fibrosis, with a placebo delta of 14.5%. Two major efficacy endpoints were achieved in terms of improving liver histology. It was extremely promising.1 On average, patients lost about 10% of their body weight, improving liver enzymes and biomarkers of liver health. Based on these data, the FDA expects it may grant approval for semaglutide at the end of this year, particularly to treat mash with significant fibrosis. I think the gaps we still have are related to tolerability. Patients going to GLP-1 sometimes have [gastrointestinal] It is estimated that after side effects, and one year of treatment, 20%-30% of patients are no longer taken to GLP-1 due to tolerability issues. And hopefully these issues are now being resolved. It also shows its effectiveness, especially in fibrosis. When we're talking about 14.5% placebo deltas, it's great that this is important, but I think we can improve this delta. The goal is to make a difference of up to 50%, and I think most patients at the time would be considered responders. I think there's a lot to do, but I think this is a big step forward by approving GLP-1 to be approved for treatment of mash. Cardiovascular Outcomes for diabetic and obese patients, which will be the majority of patients with MASLD and mash. This will be a new welcome addition to what we can do today. I think many patients can't withstand GLP-1 and can go to resmetirom [Rezdiffra]this is another FDA approved drug. Additionally, although some patients may have an early response to GLP-1, there may be progressive disease over time, and remethiom can be added over GLP-1 therapy. The future is better than ever, but knowing what's coming next, I think we will continue to improve effectiveness and tolerate. And I think we can turn the disease again, treat it completely for a day and reach the point where we can take off the medication. reference 1. SanyalAJ, Newsome PN, Kliers I, et al. Phase 3 trial of semaglutide in steatohepatitis associated with metabolic dysfunction. n engl j with. Released online on April 30th, 2025. doi:10.1056/nejmoa2413258

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/semaglutide-set-to-benefit-patients-with-mash-severe-fibrosis-naim-alkhouri-md The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos