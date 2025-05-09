Researchers can try AI and help them determine how old their patients are

The radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check for breast cancer mammograms in Los Angeles. (Damiand Balgen/AP)

new Artificial Intelligence Algorithms You can scan your face to determine your biological age. This information can be used to determine treatment options for many patients, including how aggressively they will treat patients with diseases such as cancer and other chronic diseases.

“The medical impact of this technology was tested by applying it to thousands of cancer patients to analyse facial age,” said Dr. Ray Mc, an oncologist at Mass General Brigham and lead author of the study.

Six Questions with Dr. Ray Mac

What does biological age mean?

“So we usually think of age as an age based on age, date of birth. But we also know that people age at different rates. Biological age is a measure of age that someone is based on their physical and physiological state.

“I am an oncologist and often have to make these tough decisions. I use time series in what is called a risk calculator, a decision support tool to determine whether or not to provide rigorous treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation.

“So people of older biological ages look much older than chronological order, those who need to think about strengthening cancer treatments and providing more supportive care to overcome treatment.”

How do you know if that is accurate?

“We can see thousands of patients who are thought to be healthy and let's look at the correlation between age and biological age. But in healthy populations, the population fluctuations we see are accurate in the facial age within positive or negative four years.

“So, isn't that a tool that you can say, 'Am I 35 or over 35?” But it's a tool that says, “This is a 35-year-old who looks like 50.”

Should doctors rely solely on such technologies, or is it another tool in the toolbox?

“We think this is another tool in the toolbox, so we have another quantitative data point for physicians who use it for decision making, as well as vital signs, blood tests, and medical imaging.”

What does this technology look at?

“This is one of the very difficult things about these artificial intelligence technologies. It has some of the inherent black box properties. Often you don't know what it's looking at.”

How can this technology be prevented from being misused?

“In the end, I thought the potential benefits might outweigh those concerns, so I decided to pursue them. Many AI technologies are double-edged swords in that way, but another important part of the reason I did this research is to recognize that your face not only reflects your identity, but also your health.

“And hopefully, that recognition will allow regulatory groups, research scientists like us, to create those ethical and regulatory safeguards to prevent such misuse.”

What's next for this type of technology?

“I think there's a long way to go before it's commonly used in clinics. Some of the short-term goals we have are improving the accuracy of facial predictions.

“So we are currently training a new algorithm that can more accurately predict the age of the face with 20 million photos. And the last piece to enter like a science fiction level is that we can develop AI algorithms that predict not only the age of the face but also the health of the face.

“For example, can you predict the likelihood that someone will die, or can you predict the presence of a disease like cancer directly from a photo of your face?”

This interview has been edited for clarity.

