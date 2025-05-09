Health
Researchers can try AI and help them determine how old their patients are
new Artificial Intelligence Algorithms You can scan your face to determine your biological age. This information can be used to determine treatment options for many patients, including how aggressively they will treat patients with diseases such as cancer and other chronic diseases.
“The medical impact of this technology was tested by applying it to thousands of cancer patients to analyse facial age,” said Dr. Ray Mc, an oncologist at Mass General Brigham and lead author of the study.
Six Questions with Dr. Ray Mac
What does biological age mean?
“So we usually think of age as an age based on age, date of birth. But we also know that people age at different rates. Biological age is a measure of age that someone is based on their physical and physiological state.
“I am an oncologist and often have to make these tough decisions. I use time series in what is called a risk calculator, a decision support tool to determine whether or not to provide rigorous treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation.
“So people of older biological ages look much older than chronological order, those who need to think about strengthening cancer treatments and providing more supportive care to overcome treatment.”
How do you know if that is accurate?
“We can see thousands of patients who are thought to be healthy and let's look at the correlation between age and biological age. But in healthy populations, the population fluctuations we see are accurate in the facial age within positive or negative four years.
“So, isn't that a tool that you can say, 'Am I 35 or over 35?” But it's a tool that says, “This is a 35-year-old who looks like 50.”
Should doctors rely solely on such technologies, or is it another tool in the toolbox?
“We think this is another tool in the toolbox, so we have another quantitative data point for physicians who use it for decision making, as well as vital signs, blood tests, and medical imaging.”
What does this technology look at?
“This is one of the very difficult things about these artificial intelligence technologies. It has some of the inherent black box properties. Often you don't know what it's looking at.”
How can this technology be prevented from being misused?
“In the end, I thought the potential benefits might outweigh those concerns, so I decided to pursue them. Many AI technologies are double-edged swords in that way, but another important part of the reason I did this research is to recognize that your face not only reflects your identity, but also your health.
“And hopefully, that recognition will allow regulatory groups, research scientists like us, to create those ethical and regulatory safeguards to prevent such misuse.”
What's next for this type of technology?
“I think there's a long way to go before it's commonly used in clinics. Some of the short-term goals we have are improving the accuracy of facial predictions.
“So we are currently training a new algorithm that can more accurately predict the age of the face with 20 million photos. And the last piece to enter like a science fiction level is that we can develop AI algorithms that predict not only the age of the face but also the health of the face.
“For example, can you predict the likelihood that someone will die, or can you predict the presence of a disease like cancer directly from a photo of your face?”
This interview has been edited for clarity.
___
Thomas Danielian I created and edited this interview for the broadcast. Mark Nabbin. Grace Griffin It has been adapted to the web.
This article was originally published wbur.org.
Copyright 2025 Wbur
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iowapublicradio.org/2025-05-09/researchers-try-ai-to-help-determine-how-well-a-patient-has-aged
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The earthquake disturbed the Kentucky on Sunday morning early
- Trump offered Qatar Super Plane like Air Force One
- IIHF – Germany Downs Hungary
- Have alarming information forced us to intervene in the Indian-Pakistani conflict?
- Lifting taxes that are rich floating in Trump
- Three things to know prior to the NCAA regionals for Domestnis
- Eating ultra-processed foods every day can lead to people at risk of developing Parkinson's disease
- What is Habeas Corpus, the legal procedure that Donald Trump plans to suspend?
- Zelensky offers to meet Putin in Türkiye personally
- My week TCW Review – Boris covers his back
- ITB student, thanks to Prabowo, Jokowi, the chief of the national police after being detained
- MET Office Issue ThenderStorms Weather Warning -3 Region Checking | Weather | tidings