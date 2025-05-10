The first measles incident has been confirmed in Thunder Bay, Ontario since the provincial outbreak began.





The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported cases of measles that the lab has confirmed. This shows the first confirmed case in northwestern Ontario since the outbreak of measles in the province began in the fall. “Individuals have acquired infections through international travel and are currently recovering at home,” TBDHU said in a news release issued late Friday afternoon. “Public health research is being deployed. At this point, TBDHU is directly tracking known contacts and focusing on higher risks. The risk to the general public is low.” TBDHU is advised people about the possibility of exposure to measles on May 4th. Air Canada Flight AC1195 – Toronto to Thunder Bay: 9:40pm to 11pm

Thunder Bay International Airport (YQT) Terminal Building 11pm to 1:30am Anyone who may have been exposed will be asked to check their vaccination records and monitor their symptoms until May 25th. Ontario's health officials said Thursday. 1,440 possibilities and confirmed cases This is a disease that began in October and was previously eradicated. Northern Ontario First measles case in 30 years It was confirmed in North Bay in early March. Since then, cases have increased in the northeast, but have not spread further west to this point. In general, people born before 1970 are considered immunity. However, anyone born after 1970 should check their vaccination records to ensure they have received two doses of the measles vaccine, TBDHU said. Donna Stanley, head of health protection at Northwestern Health Unit; He spoke to CBC News earlier this year Those planning on traveling internationally, attending high school, or planning to work in healthcare should consider booster doses. If you are unsure of your vaccination status, we recommend contacting your healthcare provider. Symptoms of measles include: Fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes.

Small spots with a white center appearing in the mouth.

A rash with red spots appears on the face and spreads beneath the body (usually appears 3-7 days after symptoms begin). TBDHU said people need to monitor their symptoms even when they are vaccinated from measles. “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can easily spread to others through the air. Vaccinations in infants and childhood are usually given between the ages of 12 months and 4-6,” a news release on Friday said. “Vaccinations are extremely effective against measles, even if they received the vaccine years ago. Anyone who doesn't have two measles vaccines, such as measles, mumps, and the Levela (MMR) vaccine, or who has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection.” Details can be found at TBDHU's website.

