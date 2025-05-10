Nova Scotia expands its home-based STI testing program to include HIV





Nova Scotia Health is expanding a program designed to make it easier for people in the state to test for sexually transmitted diseases. STI Care Now program, It was first released as a pilot last August.offers free home-based STI tests anywhere in the state for chlamydia, go disease, and HIV. According to Dr. Todd Hatchett, the program's medical director, initial data from the pilot (where only chlamydia and go diseases have been screened) indicate a successful home test. “To date, we've been mailing people about 3,000 kits…and there were 122 positive kits,” he said in an interview Friday. “So we reach out to people, we find STIs, we deal with those individuals.” According to the state, HIV self-test kits can provide tentative results within a minute, but chlamydia and go disease testing will be done in the lab once the kit is mailed. If results are included, the patient is contacted by the pharmacist to discuss the next step or directed to the doctor if additional care is required. Nova Scotians can ask to confirm whether they are eligible and mail the test to them Visit the Nova Scotia Health website . Consultations about pre-exposure prevention (PREP), drug therapy to be taken to prevent HIV contraction via gender or intravenous drug use can also be completed at this point. Part of the home-based STI test mailed by Nova Scotia Health. (Andrew Sampson/CBC) Although PREP is covered by many private insurance plans and is listed as an exception to Nova Scotia's Pharmacaire program, Many supporters say Accessing drugs via Pharmacaire remains extremely expensive for many people at the highest risk of contracting HIV. “It's true that there are a lot of people who have argued for wider coverage about this, but at this point it remains the same as before the pandemic,” Hatchett said. STI rates are rising In recent years, the proportion of chlamydia, go disease and HIV has been increasing in Nova Scotia. Although numbers are still unavailable in 2024, 359 cases of go disease reported in 2023 were reported. The highest reported figure since 2018 has increased from 200 cases in 2022. In the case of chlamydia, there were 2,730 cases in 2023, a significant increase from 2,281 cases in 2022. Meanwhile, in 2023 there were 33 new cases of HIV. The best number in 7 years . By improving access to testing and treatment, the state wants to reduce the transmission of STIs and provide Nova Scotians with tools to maintain sexual health. “This allows anyone in the state to order a kit when it's convenient for you. If you're not comfortable going to a primary care provider, or if it's difficult to access for any reason, you can now test go, chlamydia and HIV in your chosen location,” Hatchett said. He said the state would ultimately like to offer a home test for syphilis, but more research would need to be carried out before the option becomes available. More Top Stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/nova-scotia-expands-at-home-sti-testing-program-to-include-hiv-1.7531398 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos