



Stephen Massey

Image credit: meteorite In 2019, President Donald J. Trump set historic goals. By 2030, the HIV outbreak was ended in the US. It was a bold vision that attracted unprecedented support across the sector, including from leaders in the business community who stepped up to achieve that goal. Over 100 in the past few years Companies Across all 50 states, we have joined efforts to meet this vision, launching new initiatives to raise awareness, promote HIV testing, and expand access to care and prevention. They are leaders in industries from energy and technology to healthcare and retail, and understand what is at stake not only for public health, but for workforce productivity, national competitiveness and the well-being of the American economy. They are not merely making moral commitments, they are strategically investing in their workforce and the communities they run. However, this advancement is currently at risk. The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering cases that could significantly weaken the requirements for the Affordable Care Act to cover preventive services. It is a drug that provides near-full protection against HIV when used consistently with risk access to PREP. At the same time, the federal government is considering reducing funding for domestic HIV prevention and treatment programs. These legal and budgetary threats could not come at even worse times. After decades of bipartisan investment and public health advances, we risk struggling to reverse profits, fostering new transmissions, and abandoning a one-generation opportunity to end the US HIV epidemic. Economic interests are genuine. Our country spends up to seven times more healthcare than people who live with HIV than those who don't. By expanding access to HIV prevention and treatment, results have consistently produced results, reduced new transmissions, and improved lives. For employers, this leads to healthier workers, reduced insurance costs, and more resilient communities. This is the return on investment that all business leaders can support. Beyond the profits of a single company, national interests are clear. President Trump Ending the HIV outbreak The initiative allows communities to reduce communication through strategic investment in the areas that have been most affected. These target investments are working. New HIV transmissions have been reduced by 21% in jurisdictions with increased support. learn more: Advocacy of the business sector to maintain funding for HIV prevention, research and treatment Continuing federal investment in HIV prevention will help America prevent 255,000 new transmissions over the next five years, saving taxpayers and businesses in over $216 billion in lifetime medical processing costs. American businesses, and the US economy, dominates when they have a strong, coordinated federal response to HIV. It's only five years before we met President Trump's goal in 2030, and we are at a crossroads. The science, business cases and policy roadmap are clear. What we need now is political will and federal funding investments to complete what we started. This is a historic promise, and our coalition companies are committed to helping President Trump and the government respect it with the urgency and leadership it deserves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contagionlive.com/view/us-businesses-are-here-to-help-the-trump-administration-keep-its-pledge-to-end-hiv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos