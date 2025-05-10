



. Teal Health The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first US home-based alternative to PAP smears. With a new device Teal Health The company aims to increase screening rates by providing a “very favorable experience” in its announcement and making the procedure more convenient. Traditionally, gynecologists have inserted cold metal mirrors deep inside a woman's vagina to rub cells off the cervix. The Teal Wand was “built with empathy,” the company said — collects vaginal samples using swabs. The woman then mails the sample to a lab that screens for HPV (human papillomavirus), the virus that causes almost all neck cancer. An ever-growing number of research organizations has been found HPV Test Be very accurate. FDA approved Fridays are as follows: US-based research Home screening was found to be as effective as that performed in the doctor's office. The study found that women overwhelmingly prefer self-breaking things at home, and said they are likely to keep cervical cancer screenings that up to date. About every year 13,000 results A diagnosis of cervical cancer has been diagnosed, with more than 4,000 women having died from the disease. Since then, prices have dropped dramatically Dr. Papanicolau Georgian He published a 1943 paper on how to use Pap smears for screening, and has since become common. But about a A quarter of women In the US, these screenings are lagging behind, and health professionals say it reduces it's key to the ultimate goal of eliminating cervical cancer. There is also a Racial gapBlack and Native American women are much more likely to die from cervical cancer than white women. HPV Vaccine Introduced in 2007, teenage and pre-teen girls are also connected to the global driving forces to tackle the disease in that way. Home-based neck cancer screening is already available in several other countries ( Australia and Sweden. According to Teal Health, the self-test equipment will first expand in California next month before expanding. It is done by prescription through telehealth services for women aged 25-65, who are “average risk.” The company says it is working with insurance companies to provide coverage.

