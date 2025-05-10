Health
Michigan mites can spread disease. How to avoid them, stay safe in 2025
Are you at risk of Lyme disease? Here's how to remove the tick
Are you removing the ticks correctly? Here's everything you need to know about mites and how to fight Lyme disease.
- A potential carrier of Lyme disease, mites pose risks to humans and pets outdoors in Michigan.
- Michigan is home to over 20 species of mites, some of which can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease, rocky mountain spotted fever and anaplasmosis.
- Michigan's tick season typically spans from April to September with peak activities with temperatures above 40 degrees.
- Precautions against mites include staying on well-maintained trails, wearing brightly colored clothing, and using insect repellents.
If you're exploring Michiganwonderful Outdoor Please be careful this season Tick – A potential Lyme disease carrier that bites both people and their pets while searching for bloody diet.
Parasites may be small, but their bites pose a risk of infection, WebMD Health Specialists caveat. Precautions should be taken to avoid unnecessary encounters before heading into the forest this spring and summer or taking your pet on an adventure.
“Tick-borne diseases are on the riseparticularly in spring, summer and early fall, when mites are the most active, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Here are some things you need to know about mites, the diseases they carry, and prevention tips.
What is a tick?
Mites are spiders that feed on blood to survive by biting humans and other animals. webmd say.
What is the risk of mites bites?
Michigan is a home Over 20 mites, Some people may transmit bacteria, viruses, or parasites, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Each category of common mites poses risks to humans and animals.
Parasites commonly spread diseases such as Lyme disease and rocky mountain spotted fever, deer mites viruses, and anaplasmosis.
What do ticks look like?
The kunido is small and has an oval body The color changes depending on the species, from color to dark brown, brownish red to eight legs, WebMD says.
Because mites are associated with spiders, they have eight legs, and when eaten, they bulge into a flat, oval-shaped body. The largest mites can swell to the size of apple seeds after feeding, but many mites are much smaller than that.
When is the tick season in Michigan?
Michigan mites usually start in April and continue until September. McLarenit is said to be the most active when the temperature is above 40 degrees. During the winter, mites can become active.
“A lot of us think mites die in the winter after the first hard frost. Unfortunately, they aren't. Lyme disease Let's get them started Prime Feed Activity about the time of the initial freeze. The reason is that their main host animals are deer, and the deer moves around actively in the fall. “If you don't have deer around, F&W Pest Control, a Massachusetts pest company where Lyme's disease is common,” said:
What tick species do you live in Michigan?
Wood and deer ticks explain about 90% of mites It was discovered in Michigan. here it is Five Common Mite Species Found in Michigan, according to MDHHS:
- American Dog Tick: It operates in forest and grassy areas of Michigan from May to November.
- Black Leg Tick: It exists along low forest vegetation and human and animal traces throughout the state.
- Lone Star Tick: It is sometimes found in wooded, grassy areas of Michigan.
- Wood Chuck Tick: Also known as the groundhog tick, it is often found in pets near skunks and Woodchucks throughout the state.
- Brown dog tick: They survive and breed indoors and are associated with kennels, shelters and breeding facilities. Sometimes it exists in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Websites that track tick numbers Over location and years.
9 Things You Can Do to Prevent Mite Bites and Infection
Preventing mites from bites will help prevent you and your pet from facing the risk of infection. Follow these guidelines CDC and Johns Hopkins Medicine To avoid mites:
- Stay on a well-maintained trail
- Avoid areas of tall grass, brushes and fallen leaves
- Wear brightly colored clothes
- Use repellents Contains permethrin For clothing
- Remove mites from clothing before returning indoors
- Immediately after returning indoors
- Use insect repellents containing DEET on exposed skin
- After coming indoors, over high heat, let dry dryer clothes fall for 10 minutes to kill mites with dry clothes.
- Dogs are very sensitive Check for bites and become a tick-borne disease. They may also bring ticks to your home. Colors, sprays, shampoos, or monthly “top spots” medications can help protect you from mites.
What should I do if I get bitten?
If you or your pet is bitten by a mites, there are several steps you can take to prevent further infection.
Remove the mites with fine tip tweezers, grab the mites near the skin, CDC I recommend it. Pull out the dust mites with tweezers and apply even pressure. After removal, disinfect the biting area, friction alcohol, soap and water.
Taking a photo of the tick before processing it can help your primary care physician provide identification and provide appropriate treatment options if necessary.
“you should Follow up with your primary care doctor McLaren Greater Lansing said, “If you develop rash, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, swelling pain and swelling within a few weeks of removing the mites, be prepared to tell you when the mites are bitten, where you think you've acquired the mites and when they appear to have been attached.”
Jenna Prestininzi: Please contact [email protected].
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2025/05/10/ticks-michigan-season-illness-infection-bites-prevention-pets-children/83509346007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
