Why premenstrual discomfort diagnosis is increasing, especially for women over 35 years old

For years, an unknown mood led to her period, and Perth's mother was handed a lifeline in the form of a four-letter diagnosis.

Chris Stanley, 36, went to the doctor in 2021 when she began to feel suicide every month.

The appointment was the first time she had heard of an unpleasant premenstrual disorder commonly known as PMDD.

“It was like someone turned on the light,” she said.

“It was almost freed… I had something to study something to sink your teeth.

Chris Stanley was diagnosed with PMDD in 2021 and hopes to make more women aware of the condition. (ABC News: Grace Bullmas))

Among other symptoms, PMDD can cause severe depression and anxiety during the luteal stage of the menstrual cycle. Because of sensitivity to natural hormonal changes.

Life never stops

Chris tries to push this rapid outbreak of depression and helplessness for her family.

“As moms, we don't always have the opportunity to put the rest of our lives on hold,” she said.

“We need to overcome it all the time and be as strong as possible.

“I'm a pretty strong person, but PMDD definitely beat me a few times.”

When she was diagnosed, it gave her a license to openly talk about what was actually going on with her son and partner, and taught her about the stages of the menstrual cycle, not just PMDD.

She said it's a topic that's not worth the sugar coating.

Chris Stanley says she is openly talking about PMDD with her family. (ABC News: Grace Bullmas))

“I like to lift my head to the boys so they can understand a little more,” Chris said.

“I hope that there's a lot of information they're armed and the more empathetic they're towards as humans and men towards their loved ones, the more we can understand it a little more for the average woman when women are going through something quite full.”

PMDD, a menstrual state that turns life into hell for thousands of women Thousands of Australian women have dealt with unpleasant premenstrual disorders, or PMDD, with symptoms including extreme mood changes, depression and anxiety.

General post-diagnosis diagnosis

Dr. Niamh Leonard was a general practitioner and women's health expert who identified Kris' symptoms as PMDD.

She noticed that over the past few years, the diagnosis has steadily increased, reaching its peak for patients over the age of 35.

“It's a time when women often have younger families and are probably trying to get back into the workforce or promote their careers and can't really function properly,” she said.

“It's a very difficult age and time.”

Dr. Niamh Leonard says that PMDD diagnosis has increased over the past few years. (ABC News: Grace Bullmas))

There are a set of reasons that can explain why people are often diagnosed in their reproductive lives.

Dr. Leonard said it could be a link to menopause or the fact that the condition was recognized as a psychological disorder more than a decade ago.

However, she said that cultural issues surrounding women's health cannot be ignored.

“A lot of women have been covering it up for a long time,” Dr. Leonard said.

“Girls in general just try to push through, and sometimes they are afraid to talk about things that their thoughts are sometimes dark.

“Being diagnosed, feeling better and being all the features women really want.”

It changes slowly

During the short time in the public eye, PMDD perceptions are steadily growing.

Many of Dr. Leonard's patients have spoken with friends and viewed posts on social media, so they've already come to her practice because they've already heard about PMDD.

Dr. Niamh Leonard says PMDD diagnosis is more common in women over the age of 35. (ABC News: Grace Bullmas))

Chris says it is not exaggerated to legalize the PMDD experience.

For her, education and diagnosis were delayed, but she feels it is a slower case than it is by no means late.

“Talking about PMDD helps other women get a diagnosis and if she doesn't feel like she's crazy or doesn't feel like there's no point in living anymore, I think that's the goal,” Chris said.

“If you don't feel alone, it's easier to overcome.”

Load