Researchers believe they discovered why women are drunk faster than men





Cincinnati (WKRC) – Researchers believe they have found a reason why women are drunk faster than men, not based solely on drinking habits or body size. Women tend to get drunk faster than men due to physiological differences, Researchers said alcohol is dispersed in water rather than in fat. Women generally have a lower proportion of water and higher proportion of fat than men. As a result, when women consume alcohol, they have a higher blood alcohol concentration (BAC) than men who drink the same amount, as there is less liquid to dilute it. Another important factor is the metabolism of a person. This study found that women produce up to 40% less production of enzyme alcohol dehydrogenase. This is important for breaking down alcohol in the stomach and liver before entering the bloodstream. Less enzymes lead to more alcohol directly in the circulation. “Even if men and women drink at the same age and weight and at the same pace, women's BAC rises faster and lasts longer,” the researchers said. This biological difference poses a higher health risk to women than men. Studies have shown that women are susceptible to cognitive impairments even when they have liver damage, heart problems, certain cancers such as breast cancer, and low levels of alcohol consumption. Additionally, women face increased vulnerability to hormonal imbalances, mental health challenges and pregnancy-related complications. Health guidelines recommend low alcohol restrictions for women. This is usually one standard drink per day compared to two men. Despite these guidelines, studies have researched that any drinking is unhealthy. “It was a propaganda coup for the alcohol industry to suggest that moderate use of products would make people's lives longer.” “This idea has impacted national drinking guidelines, influenced estimates of the global disease burden of alcohol, and has become an obstacle to effective policy making on alcohol and public health.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://local12.com/news/offbeat/researchers-believe-discovered-why-women-get-drunk-faster-men-drink-drinking-alcohol-liquor-spirit-beer-vodka-rum-bar-bars-habits-body-size-consumption-disease-illness-health-water-fat-fluids-bac-bloodstream-cincinnati-ohio The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos