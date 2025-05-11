Researchers find 8,500 tons of antibiotics enter the river each year





A groundbreaking study found that almost a third of global antibiotic use ends in rivers, threatening aquatic ecosystems and accelerating the rise in drug-resistant bacteria. This underscores the urgent need for global surveillance and mitigation strategies. Antibiotic contamination routes in the overall aquatic environment. Modeled contamination routes and antibiotic mass balances by route. Values ​​in parentheses indicate the total amount of the top 40 antibiotics consumed worldwide in Tonz 2019-1;Percent values ​​are related to total excretion (20,500 tonnes of year).-1). A study led by McGill University warns that millions of kilometers of rivers around the world carry antibiotic contamination at levels sufficient to promote drug resistance and harmful aquatic organisms. Published in the journal pnas nexusthis study is the first to estimate the scale of global river contamination due to human antibiotic use. Researchers have calculated that one-third of the antibiotics consumed each year in river systems around the world, even after passing through wastewater systems, is about 8,500 tons of antibiotics. “Because the amount of residues from individual antibiotics is converted to only very small concentrations in most rivers, chronic and cumulative environmental exposure to these substances can pose a risk to human health and aquatic ecosystems.” The researchers used a global model that was validated with field data from almost 900 river locations. They found that amoxicillin, the world's most used antibiotic, is most likely to be the most likely, especially in Southeast Asia. “This study is not intended to warn of antibiotic use. While antibiotics are required for global health treatments, our results show that there may be aquatic environments and unintended effects. Antibiotic resistanceBernhard Rehner, professor of global hydrology at McGill's School of Geography and co-author of the study, said: The findings are particularly noteworthy as they do not take into account antibiotics from livestock and pharmaceutical factories, which are major contributors to environmental pollution. “Our results show that antibiotic contamination in rivers, resulting from human consumption alone, is a serious problem and is likely to be exacerbated by veterinary or industry sources of related compounds,” says Jim Nienzel, McGill's environmental engineering professor and research co-author. “Therefore, surveillance programs are needed to detect antibiotics or other chemical contamination, especially in areas where models are predicted to be at risk.” Antibiotics in the global river system resulting from human consumptionHeloisa Ehalt Macedo, Bernhard Lehner, Jim Nicell, Usman Khan, and Eili Klein were featured in PNAS Nexus. This work was supported by Professor James McGill, Canada's Natural Science and Engineering Research Council, and Professor Fessenden of the McGill University's Science Innovation Award. sauce: Journal Reference: Ehalt Macedo, H., Lehner, B., Nicell, Ja, Khan, U. , & Klein, E. Y. (2025). Antibiotics in global river systems resulting from human consumption. PNAS Nexus, 4 (4). doi: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgaf096, https://academic.oup.com/pnasnexus/article/4/4/pgaf096/8113371

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250510/Researchers-find-8500-tonnes-of-antibiotics-enter-rivers-every-year.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

