Health
Using a gas stove at home will significantly increase your risk of cancer
New modelling reveals that exhaust gas stoves can gently spread benzene throughout the house, increasing the risk of cancer well beyond the kitchen, especially in small or unventilated dwellings.
study: Benzene exposure and health risks due to gas stove burning: a US home modeling approach. Image credit: Goodbishop/Shutterstock
US gas stoves produce nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde and benzene among their by-products, and nitric oxide among their by-products. Chronic benzene exposure causes leukemia. recently Journal of Hasardous Materials The study examined benzene exposure in Americans using a gas stove.
introduction
Americans spend 90% of their time indoors and are affected by indoor air pollution. While 47 million American households use natural gas stoves, hundreds of millions of households around the world cook them.
In 2020, there were 474,519 new cases of leukemia and 311,594 deaths worldwide. In the US, 59,610 and 23,710 leukemia cases and deaths were seen in 2023, making it one of the top 10 causes of cancer deaths.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), benzene is not safe at all levels. It can cause fatigue, drowsiness, headaches, body pain, trembling, memory loss, eye irritation, and skin allergies.
The Environmental Health Hazards Assessment Office (OEHHA), part of the California Environmental Protection Agency, has set the reference level to one part per part (PPB). Countries such as France, Israel, Japan, Peru and the European Union have set outdoor thresholds of 1.3-5 µg/m³.
The current study included 6.3 million Americans using the top 5% of benzene drainage stoves. They used Contam, a model from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. It is used to simulate air quality across multiple indoor zones and estimate the level of contaminants generated indoors.
They first examined the performance of VOCs, particularly benzene, by comparing predicted and measured benzene from indoor sources in residential buildings. Previous benzene measurements from 87 homes were then combined with indoor benzene measurements over time in six homes.
Contam then simulated benzene concentrations in 24 building layouts ranging from 690 to 2840 square feet. Using the USEPA Health Risk Assessment, they estimated health risks at low, medium, and high stove usage levels that were modified using open windows, hoods, or both.
To the low use, I cooked it on one burner in the morning on medium heat for 5 minutes, and in the evening two burners were cooked. Medium use did not include oven use for 30 minutes per medium frame burner (one burner in the morning and two in the evening).
When used, it indicates that you use the oven for 134 minutes, twice in the morning, four times in the evening, and at 350°F in the evening for 41 minutes per burner.
Graphical Abstracts
Risk of illness – no ventilation
Due to the high gas stove, Contam predicted benzene concentrations in the 95th percentile for many of its 24 floor plans. This was effectively mixed throughout the house after 1-2 hours of cooking, bringing a considerable concentration to the room beyond the kitchen. Therefore, benzene exposure was highest in small homes (<900 square feet) and the use of high-gas stoves without ventilation was highest.
It gradually declined from apartment homes through manufactured homes and detached houses. People spent a third of their time there, which was the highest risk in the bedroom.
The calculated long-term non-cancer risk (hazard quotient) was low (HQ <1) in all scenarios, benzene concentrations during use of a high-gas stove without ventilation exceeded the California OEHHA 8-hour reference exposure limit (REL). Low or moderate use regardless of ventilation did not lead to such overruns.
Risks due to ventilation
A ventilating hood with an efficiency of 25% reduced the average benzene concentration by about 25%, reducing it by three-quarters of unventilated conditions. With 75% efficiency, it was only a quarter.
When the windows were left open all day, 95% to 99% of benzene were dissipated with high and medium use. More realistically, benzene levels were reduced by up to 42% using medium windows. It takes an hour in the morning and afternoon and two in the evening.
Average daily benzene exposure concentration (PPBV) in ventilated and unventilated scenarios. Foods 25% CE, 50% CE, and 75% CE represent benzene capture efficiency for residential-installed hoods. In this image, DH Low, DH medium, and DH High represent benzene concentrations in detached houses with low, medium and high stove use, respectively. Similarly, APT, MH, and AH show apartments, mobile homes and attached homes, respectively. Error bars in these graphs represent the range of possible benzene exposure concentrations. Note: All of these scenarios compared the top 5% of home benzene exhaust stoves in the US.
Cancer risk
Incremental lifespan cancer risk (ILTCR) refers to a specific contaminant via one route, in this case the presumed cancer risk caused by a specific contaminant with benzene through inhalation.
High to medium use without ventilation increased the WHO safety threshold (cumulative ILTCR above IE-06) 4-16 times. The highest ILTCR was found in the most used apartment. Here it was nine times more among adults and 16 times more among children.
Children breathe faster, become lighter than adults, and increase tissue benzene levels. The estimate is probably low as children don't take into account the amount of time they spend in the kitchen while using the stove.
Using a moderate gas stove increased the risk in the bedroom, but did not increase the risk in the kitchen or living room. Low use did not increase risk regardless of ventilation.
Ventilation effect
During use, moderate window use reduced the risk of cancer by over 25% with vented efficiency hoods. Both 50% and 75% efficiency hoods were reduced, but the risks for adults and children could not be eliminated.
During moderate use, 50% and 75% efficiency hoods significantly reduced the risk of cancer, but in children, the risk was also exceeded the WHO threshold even at 75% efficiency hoods.
Leukemia estimation
For a population of 6.3 million Americans using the top 5% of benzene-luminescent gas stoves, this study estimates 16-69 leukemia cases each year, taking into account the scenario of high-gas stove use without ventilation. Overall, under these unventilated conditions of this particular high-emitter group, high and moderate use are linked to 1.5 cases with fewer use, with an average of 43 and 10 cases per year, respectively.
Conclusion
This study is the first to estimate the risk of benzene-driven cancer from gas stoves and the risk of rugged leukemia among those at the greatest risk from such exposures.
“Our study found that exposure to a gas stove increases the risk of cancer, especially in households with high and moderate stove use.” This exposure must be suppressed to improve public health, particularly in poorly ventilated homes.
Switching to an electric or induction stove, opening all windows for long periods of time, or using highly efficient hoods while cooking can reduce these risks. However, if outdoor benzene levels are high, broader policy measures are required.
This study also validated the predictive performance of Contam for benzene concentrations and household-wide distribution for the first time. This indicates the need to measure indoor exposure of all rooms to such contaminants.
