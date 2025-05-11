Health
Profile of gastrointestinal dysfunction in late stage Parkinson's disease
Demographics and clinical descriptions of the PD sample
Total of 404 people (H&Y = 1, n= 77; h&y = 2, n= 234; h&y = 3, n= 57; h&y = 4, n=34; H&Y5 =2), 37 people with IRBD and 72 controls participated in the study. A summary of demographics and clinical sample characteristics is shown in the table 1. When comparing across the PD stage, there were no statistical differences in the history of IRBD, diet, water intake, or smoking prevalence. There were no differences in age, MOCA score, opioid-based drugs, anticholinergic drugs, diet, water intake, PD, IRBD, and smoking in the control groups. Furthermore, due to the higher prevalence of IRBD and PD compared to the control group, there was no difference in self-reported GI diagnosis among the groups excluding constipation. One participant with IRBD was taking dopamine agonists with restless leg syndrome. There was a statistically significant increase across age, disease duration, MDS-Updrs score, LEDD, opioid-based drugs, and anticholinergic drug stages, with MOCA scores reduced and disease severity at the H&Y stage.
GID symptoms during illness
table 2 Summary individual and composite GIDS-PD scores across groups. Unadjusted comparison of GIDS-PD domain scores across the PD group stratified by the H&Y stage showed the main effect of PD stage on GIDS-PD constipation scores (h(3) = 36.714, p<0.001), intestinal irritability (h(3) = 11.402, p= 0.010) and top GI scores (h(3) = 50.580, p<0.001). This shows a general increase in self-reported GI symptoms in all domains of advanced disease stages (Figure. 1). Therefore, a correlation between both the severity of motor disease (MDS-updrs-III) and GIDS-PD constipation score was found (Rho = 0.19; p<0.001) and GIDS-PD upper GI score (Rho = 0.25, p <0.0001).
GIDS-PD constipation, intestinal irritability, and top GI scores were higher in IRBD groups and PD compared to controls, but suggests that GIDS-PD, rather than between PD and IRBD, is sensitive to early GI dysfunction in the production state. Interestingly, the IRBD group had higher GIDS-PD constipation than early PD (H&Y = 1), but this significance was lost after Bonferroni correction. In terms of the frequency of individual symptoms, stiff stool and incomplete evacuation were the most reported symptoms among groups (table 2). Interestingly, dysphagia is also common among groups, with a higher prevalence of cases of IRBD compared to early PD (H&Y = 1), and 2).
In the PD group, participants with positive RBD history prior to PD diagnosis were negative RBD history (7.0 ± 6.4; Mann – Whitney: u= 8013.0, p= 0.016).
In the PD group, linear regression analysis was performed to further assess the effects of disease stages on gastrointestinal dysfunction with adjustments for related covariates. This indicated that H&Y stage predicts GIDS-PD upper GI scores but not GIDS-PD constipation and intestinal irritability domain scores (table 3). Having a positive history of precursor RBD was the most powerful predictor of GIDS-PD constipation scores. Exercising at least three times a week was also associated with a decrease in constipation scores. Caffeine intake was associated with a higher gut irritability score, as it was associated with reduced GIDS-PD intestinal irritability scores and anticholinergic drug use. GIDS-PD upper GI scores were associated with higher stages of H&Y stages and anticholinergic drug use. We also repeated regression analyses using MDS-UPDRS III instead of H&Y for all GIDS-PD subscores to confirm the results. MDS-Updrs scores were not a significant predictor of GIDS-PD top GI scores, but not constipation or intestinal irritability (Supplementary Table Table) 1).
The prevalence of daily laxative use increased significantly between stages, including it as a covariate in the regression model inducing bias (people with a high laxative use score on item GIDS-PD 1), and linear regression analysis of GIDS-PD constipation in non-regular laxative participants (H&Y = 1; n= 67; h&y = 2, n= 162; h&y = 3, n= 27; h&y = 4, n= 11) Similar results were observed and have a progressive history of RBD, but H&Y and other variables do not predict GIDS-PD constipation scores (f(6, 150) = 2.295, p= 0.038, r2= 0.09).
Longitudinal characterization of GI scores
A subset of participants completed the GIDS-PD vertically. 281 participants completed twice, with an average interval between time points 1.6 (±0.7) years. Of these, 144 participants completed the third time. Visits 1 and 45 people completed the fourth time, averaged 2.8 (±0.9) and averaged 3.8 (±0.8) years after visit. Mixed-effects analysis showed a significant increase in PD motor severity (MDS-updrs-III) at each time point (scores of 29.8, 38.8 and 45.9, respectively). f(1.213, 132.6) = 39.32, p<0.0001) and Hoehn and Yahr stages (f(1.457, 192.3) = 27.43, p<0.0001) and LEDD (328.3 mg, 550.0.mg, 631.8 mg and 777.9 mg; ((())f(0.7315, 91.44) = 84.17, p<0.0001). The mixed-effects model showed no significant differences in GIDS-PD scores between time points over a mean of 4 years of follow-up (GIDS-PD constipation; f(2.708, 412.6) = 2.142, p= 0.1009; GIDS-PD intestinal irritability; f(2.668, 406.4) = 1.354, p= 0.2583;Guide-PD Upper GI, f(2.864,433.4) = 0.3570, p= 0.7748, mixed effect model) (Figure 2). Participants were then stratified according to their duration of PD (2. 0 years or less after PD diagnosis at V1; n= 162; 2. Over 01 years since PD diagnosis at V1; n= 119) to investigate whether longitudinal changes in GIDS-PD scores are more pronounced in early or later diseases. The mixed effects model revealed no significant differences in longitudinal GIDS-PD scores in either group (p> 0.2852).
Longitudinal analysis of 40 PD participants who took drugs at baseline and started dopamine agonists at subsequent follow-up visits (1.5 y ± 0.6 visit interval) showed a significant reduction in intestinal frequency scores (GIDS-PD item 1, w= 133, p= 0.0416), increased tension (GIDS-PD Item 2, w= 89.00, p= 0.0502) and there is no difference in dysphagia or stomach content score (GIDS-PD Item 9, p> 0.9999; GIDS-PD Item 7, p= 0.07267, respectively, between the first and second visits.
Twenty-five IRBD cases completed GIDS-PD longitudinally. The average time interval was 1.1 (±0.1) years, with 20 people completing the third time with a 2.2 (±0.4) year follow-up. At the third time point, three RBD participants converted to PD and one converted to Lewiebody dementia. The mixed effects model showed no differences in GIDS-PD scores for IRBD participants during visits 1, 2, and 3 (0.4244> f<1.712, 0.5417 p<0.2026).
Objective measurement of GID
Nineteen six participants with PD and 54 pairs of home control ingested blue food dye to measure intestinal transport time (WGTT). Ten PD cases were excluded from the analysis, although not controlled, after taking laxatives a few days after intake of blue dye. Eighty-six participants were included in the analysis (H&Y = 1; n= 27; h&y = 2, n= 42; h&y = 3,n= 12; h&y = 4, n= 5). No one reported any discomfort after dye intake. There was no difference in the interval between the final normal stool and food staining intake between PD (0.4 ± 0.4 h) and control (0.3 ± 0.4 h) (0.3 ± 0.4 h) (w= -300 p= 0.9788, Wilcoxon). WGTT was significantly higher in PD cases (62.9 ± 43.4 hours) compared to home control (36.6 ± 26.4 hours) ( w= -993.0, p<0.001, Wilcoxon) (Figure 3a). Thirty-eight PD cases (44.1%) and eight controls (14.8%) had slower transit times (>59 h) and outperformed normative cutoffs.20the longest transit time recorded in the PD group in 240 hours, despite participants reporting that they empty their intestines every day. There was no difference in WGTT across the H&Y stage (Kruskal – Wallis test,h(4) = 2.932, p= 0.4022) (Figure 3b).
Late transport time was significantly correlated with high GIDS-PD constipation scores (Rho = 0.53; p<0.001) and MDS-drss constipation (item 1.1, rho = 0.32, p= 0.003), provides objective verification of GIDS-PD as a tool for assessing intestinal functions of PD (Supplementary Figure. 1). WGTT was correlated with age at visit (rho = 0.30; p= 0.005), LED (give = 0.21, p= 0.049) and motion variation (MDS-Updrs part IV, Rho = 0.23,p= 0.036) However, not with other MDS-UPDRS scores or other GIDS-PD scores. GIDS-PD constipation scores were also significantly associated with exercise variation (Rho = 0.18; p= 0.036). There was no significant association between WGTT and disease duration or cognitive scores. A partial correlation between WGTT and GIDS-PD constipation scores withstands age and LEDD adjustments ( r= 0.31,p= 0.005). During group comparison (Mann – Whitneyu(Test) PD patients with high WGTT (>59 h) showed a higher GIDS-PD constipation score compared to patients with low WGTT.p<0.001), however, no such differences were found for upper GI subscore or abdominal bloating (GIDS-PD item 7). This suggests that WGTT is more reflective of intestinal transport time rather than becoming stomach empty.
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41531-025-00900-9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
