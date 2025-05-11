Health
Parkinson's disease is associated with living near a golf course. New research
According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers found that people living within a mile of a golf course are at least six miles away at risk of developing Parkinson's disease.
Newsweek For comments, we are contacting not only the researcher Dr. Brittany Kurzizanowski, but also the Parkinsons Foundation.
Why is it important?
Areas that shared drinking water supply with water used near golf courses were most affected, the study shows. Researchers believe this indicates that pesticides used on golf courses may contribute to the case of Parkinson's disease.
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease that affects around 10 million people worldwide and is estimated to affect around 1.1 million people in the United States. There is no treatment, but treatment is available.
What do you know
Researchers used data on golf course locations across the United States, as well as data from the US Geological Survey (USGS) in 224 water service areas in 27 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Data from wells in 711 city provided by the Minnesota Geospatial Information Bureau were also used to determine the correlation between case proximity and prevalence.
During the investigation, 450 cases between 1991 and 2015 were identified in Olmsted County, Minnesota.
“The odds for the PD were relatively constant in proximity to the golf course and decreased linearly as the distance increased. Those farther from the golf course reduced the odds for the PD compared to the distance from the nearest golf course,” the study explained.
According to the study, in previous studies, chemicals found in pesticides, including paraquat and rotenone, have already been linked to neurodegeneration.
According to Mayo Clinic, the disease affects the nervous system and causes symptoms such as tremor, slow movements and stiff muscles. Parkinson's disease is thought to be caused by a combination of genetics and environmental factors, and men are 1.25 times more likely to develop the disease.
The first symptoms may include mostly expression on the face, difficulty walking, soft or obscure speech.
Parkinson's Foundation says cases have been high in areas such as rust belts, including parts of the Midwest. Incidents have also been high in Southern California, southeastern Texas, central Pennsylvania and Florida, according to the foundation.
Utah thought Parkinson's disease mortality was 12.4%, but California had the highest death rate (4,289)CDC).
What people are saying
Dr. Michael Okun, National Medical Advisor for the Parkinsons Foundation Posted on previous Twitter on Saturday: “Parkinson cases are exploding. We are currently facing 11.8 million cases worldwide, and those numbers are climbing fast. Despite this reality, we are still spending two or three cents of every Parkinsonson dollar on prevention. That has to change.”
He added: “This new Jama Network Open Study provides a warning that we cannot ignore. Living within a mile or three miles of a golf course will more than double the chances of Parkinsonson's development. Drinking water from municipal wells near golf courses in vulnerable groundwaters can be a risk. The burden will affect anyone, including families, the economy and society.
The researchers said in this study: “People who received tap water from a groundwater supply area with a golf course have almost doubled their odds for PD compared to people who received tap water from a groundwater supply area without a golf course, compared to those who received tap water from a groundwater supply area with a golf course, compared to those who received tap water from a PD tap water and 49% of PD receiving drinking water from private wells.”
What happens next?
Researchers say more information is needed to further study the links between pesticides, golf courses and the prevalence of Parkinson's disease.
The Parkinsons Foundation says an estimated 90,000 people will be diagnosed this year, with the number of people suffering by 2030 expected to reach around 1.2 million.
