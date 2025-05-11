Canadian researchers reach “major milestones” in search of ALS treatment

TORONTO – Standing in a packed MRI control room with fellow ALS researchers, Dr. Lorne Zinman excitedly points out a brain scan of his cell phone.

The image shows white spots and Bill Trainer's motor cortex. The 70-year-old patient lies in an MRI bed with his head in a dome that sends focused ultrasound waves to his head in an trial.

White spots indicate that the immunoglobulin trainer received intravenously crossed the blood-brain barrier to the exact area the researchers wanted.

In an interview just before the proceedings, Zinman talked about how important this result is in searches Treatment of catastrophic neurological disorders.

“This is a big milestone,” said the neurologist and director of the ALS Clinic at Sunny Brook Health Science Center on Wednesday.

“Now, I'm really excited for the future because we have the ability to open blood-brain barriers to target exactly where ALS begins.”

Focused ultrasound in clinical trials

Traynor is the first of six patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial that determines the safety of drug administration via non-invasive ultrasound waves to patients with ALS. He is the world's first ALS patient to receive the drug, says Zinman, co-lead researcher at the trial.

Researchers at Sunny Brook have studied procedures called focused ultrasound for patients with Alzheimer's disease, as well as procedures with essential tremors of neurological disorders that cause uncontrolled shaking.

“The blood-brain barrier is there to protect us, so it holds viruses, bacteria (and) toxins outside the brain,” said Dr. Agesandro Abrahoe, co-lead investigator of the Sunny Brook ALS Clinic clinical trials and a neurologist at Trainor.

The problem is that it also blocks access to the brain for drugs that can potentially treat ALS.

Temporarily opening barriers to passing these drugs is the solution, Abrahoe said.

Traynor's day began with an intravenous injection of immunoglobulin, an antibody therapy. He also received an injection of microbubbles.

The researchers then placed a helmet on Trainer's head, invented by Sunnybrook scientist Dr. Kullabo Heininen. The helmet has 4,000 transducers that provide focused ultrasound waves that cause microbubbles to expand and contract within small blood vessels in the target area.

These dilation and contractions open the blood-brain barrier to the exact location where circulating immunoglobulins in the blood need to pass.

Traynor lay down with his helmet head inside the MRI machine, allowing the researchers to see in real time that focused ultrasounds target the correct part of the brain.

The goal is not to use “limited resources” MRI

Future trials hope to eliminate the need for MRI by personalizing the intensive ultrasound helmet of each patient's brain, where target points are pre-set and no MRI imaging is required during the procedure.

“MRI can be limited in resources. It's difficult for patients as well. Imagine being in a small tunnel for a long time,” Abrahao says.

Both Abrahao and Zinman said Traynor beautifully tolerated the entire procedure. His blood-brain barrier was then closed as expected, and he was expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

The researchers emphasized that this is a very early stage trial and that no treatment for ALS was administered. A later stage exam will be required, including more participants.

But it's an important step, they say. Because it allows them to start testing different drugs that they show promise.

Immunoglobulins are used to suppress inflammation

Zinman and Abrahao are constantly reminded of the urgent need to find medicine. Their ALS clinic cares about 700 patients. They are expected to survive about 3-5 years after the initial symptoms.

“ALS is a scary, terminal, incurable neurodegenerative disease that leads to progressive decline in motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord,” says Zinman.

“The sad thing is that we have about 3-4 deaths per week in our clinic alone, and that's terrible. Literally, thousands of patients have died on my watch. And I'm thinking that I don't have any major interventions to change that every day,” Zinman said.

For the trial, he said they decided to use immunoglobulins to suppress inflammation.

“We know that our immune system is not normal with ALS, and we know that our immune system will move towards something like an inflammatory condition that supports the destruction of these motor neurons,” he said.

Researchers actually tried immunoglobulins as a possible treatment for ALS in the 1990s, but he said it had no effect.

But it wasn't given a fair shot, he said. This is because less than 0.01% of the dose can pass through the blood-brain barrier and reach the motor cortex.

Researchers are looking for biomarkers of inflammation in Trainol's blood and cerebrospinal fluid to see if immunoglobulins are effective, Abraho said.

They warned Trainor that the trial was not expected to result in any form of treatment.

However, Traynor still considers this research a source of hope.

“It's kind of exciting to be a guinea pig,” he said.

He said his first symptoms appeared about 10 months ago while walking down the street with his ex-wife.

“She said, 'Bill, your right foot is like hitting the ground.' And I said I was a man, 'No, that's nothing.'

“It didn't go away,” he said.

Getting an ALS diagnosis felt like a “death sentence,” Traynor said.

However, he is determined to continue his active life and not give up.

“I'm one of these kinds of people and I'm very positive.”

– Nicole Ireland

Health insurance for Canadian news outlets is supported through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

