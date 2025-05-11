How do some people manage their sleep with just four hours of sleep? The scientist answers





Quick Lead The summary is AI-generated, and the newsroom was reviewed. Genetic mutations allow some individuals to thrive with minimal sleep. Mutations affect the sleep-wake cycle and improve deep sleep quality. The recommended sleep time for adults is usually 7-9 hours.

















Rare genetic variation may be the reason why some “lucky” individuals can function well, despite only managing four to six hours of sleep at night, new research argues. This mutation affects the sleep-wake cycle, reducing sleep and potentially deep sleep. Doctors usually recommend sleep at least 7-9 hours each night, with individuals having a lack of sleep related to conditions such as Alzheimer's disease or heart disease. However, this finding is published in the journal pnassuggests that not all people with shorter sleep cycles had underlying health conditions. “When we sleep, our bodies continue to work. These people [natural short sleepers]all these functions our bodies do while we sleep can be performed at a higher level than we can,” he said, studying Ying-Hui Fu, a neuroscientist and geneticist at the University of California. Livescience. This study identified one of these mutations named Sik3-N783Y in human supersleepers. The team then studied mutations in genetically modified mice and found that rodents also had less sleep. The researchers found that mice with mutations were about 31 minutes less and 54 minutes less than mice with mutations after a period of sleep deprivation induced by gentle handling of the mice. “In mouse models, the presence of the NSS HSIK3-N783Y mutation leads to reduced sleep duration and increased EEG delta power.” Read again | Man abandons girlfriend after her phone automatically connects to hotel wi-fi Scientists added that the mutation caused conformational changes that affect the protein's ability to transfer major phosphate molecules to other proteins. The study said the findings could lead to new treatments for sleep disorders and improve the quality of sleep for individuals. “Further data analysis revealed additional kinases that could participate in the regulatory network during sleep.”



