DNA strand separation requires more force in a crowded cellular environment





By creating a more truer representation of the DNA environment, researchers at Northwestern University have discovered that strand separation – “rest” double helix is ​​an essential process that was undergone before replication began or repaired. Most biochemical labs studying DNA separate it within a water-based solution that allows scientists to manipulate DNA without interacting with other molecules. It also tends to use heat to separate strands and heat the DNA to above 150 degrees Fahrenheit. In contrast, living cells live in very crowded environments, with special proteins attached to DNA and mechanically rewinding the double helix before tearing it. The inside of the cells is very crowded with molecules, and most biochemical experiments are very uncrowded. You can think of the excess molecules as billiard balls. They pound it on a double DNA helix and try not to open it. ”

John Marco, Professor, Northwestern University Marco, a professor of physics at Weinberg University of Arts and Sciences in the northwest, led the research along with post-doctoral researcher Perth Desai from the northwest. In Marko's lab, for the experiment, he and Desai separate the DNA using microscopic magnetic tweezers, carefully attach the strands to the surface of one end, and carefully attach small magnetic particles to the other end, followed by high-tech imaging. This technology has been around for 25 years, and Marco was one of the first researchers to theorize and use it. Marco and Desai wrote a paper that will be published in the Journal of Biophysics on June 17th that not only quantifies but quantifies the amount of stress imposed by crowding. Desai mimics DNA to mimic proteins, investigated the interactions between glycerol, ethylene glycol, and polyethylene glycol (one DNA double helix, two or three nanometers each), and introduced three different molecules into the DNA-retaining solution. “We wanted to have a wide variety of molecules except for other molecules that cause dehydration, mechanically destabilize DNA and then stabilize the DNA,” Desai said. “It's not exactly similar to what you see in a cell, but you can imagine that other competing proteins within the cell will have similar effects. For example, if you're competing for water, you'll dehydrate your DNA, and if you're not competing for water, you'll congestrate your DNA and have this entropic effect.” Although fundamental, such research “is the basis of many, many, many medical advances,” and it has allowed scientists to sequence the entire human genome within a day, including deep sequencing of DNA. He also believes that their findings may be widely applicable to other elements of the basic biochemical process. “If this affects DNA strand separation, all protein interactions with DNA will also be affected,” Marco said. “For example, proteins tend to stick to certain sites on DNA and control certain processes, which also changes with crowds.” In addition to running more experiments incorporating multiple crowding agents, the team hopes to approach the true representation of cells and from there they will study how the interaction between enzymes and DNA is affected by crowding. This work was supported by subcontractors to the National Institutes of Health (Grant R01-GM105847) and the University of Massachusetts Center for 3D Structure and Genomic Physics (under NIH Grant UM1-HG011536). sauce: Journal Reference: Desai, P. R., & Marko, J. F. (2025). Molecular congestion inhibits mechanical stress-driven DNA strand separation. Journal of Biophysics. doi.org/10.1016/j.bpj.2025.04.024.

