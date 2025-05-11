



Lung cancer is one of the most challenging diseases and is diagnosed early for effective treatment. Fortunately, advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming screening for lung cancer, improving both accuracy and efficiency. Current screening methods such as low-dose CT can help confirm suspected lung cancer, but often suffer from high false-positive rates and variability when reporting accidental but important findings, such as those related to cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, due to a global shortage of radiologists, the screening rate for low-dose CT remains low (<10%). New research published in Natural Communication We introduce a multimodal multitasking foundation model that greatly enhances the functionality of low-dose CT. This AI model improves lung cancer risk prediction by 20% and cardiovascular risk by 10%. Developed and tested by the interdisciplinary teams of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), Wake Forest University (WFU), and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the model is the first to simultaneously deal with data from multiple sources, including CT Scans, for more than one dozen related tasks. Radiology Reports, patient risk factors, and major clinical findings. The first author of this study is Dr. Chuang Niu, a research scientist at RPI. Corresponding authors include Christopher T. Whitlow, MD/Ph.D, Professor and Director of RPI's Biomedical Imaging Center. , including Professor Mannudeep K. Kalra of WFU, Professor at MGH, and Chairman and Director of Clark-Crossan, Ge Wang, Ph.D. Key collaborators for RPI include Dr. Pingkun Yan, Dr. Christopher D. Carothers, and other important co-authors. The potential clinical impact of this study is immeasurable. By integrating CT images with textual information, the model significantly improves detection and prediction of lung cancer, an important factor in improving patient outcomes. Additionally, one of the main benefits of using basic models in medicine is that these models can improve model performance for new tasks involved when trained with large screening CT scans and other data types. For example, this model can improve performance in fields such as oncology where task-specific data is often limited. “This work is being accelerated significantly using RPI's high-performance computing facilities,” Wang said. “Today, our multi-center team is using both its own GPU and the Imperial AI high-performance computing facility in New York to further strengthen our fundamental model for increasing the size of multimodal data. Dr. Wang and his team are making important advances in improving human health by combining the powers of medical imaging, AI, and high-performance computing. RPI has always been at the forefront of computational science and engineering, ensuring faculty and students have access to the world's best computational infrastructure to accelerate the development and translation of transformative ideas. We look forward to what this job means for the future of early detection of disease and look forward to further advances. ”

Shekhar Garde, Ph.D., Thomas R. Farino Jr. '67 and Patricia E. Farino Dean, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, RPI. sauce: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Journal Reference: Niu, C. , et al. (2025). A medical multimodal multitasking basic model for lung cancer screening. Natural Communication. doi.org/10.1038/S41467-025-56822-W.

