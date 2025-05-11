Health
GLP-1 receptor agonists improve mood and metabolic health in adults with mental illness
Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RAS) can cause significant weight loss in adults with severe mental illness and can have a positive impact on quality of life with or without mental illness, with or without mental illness.
Our findings suggest that GLP-1RA is as safe and effective as mentally healthy as adults with mental illness, significantly reducing mental weight gain, improving glucose control, and protecting cardiac metabolic health. These results are particularly important for people with severe mental disorders who are three times more likely to live in obesity than the general population. ”
Dr. Sigrid Bright, author of the University of Bern, Switzerland
Mental illness is associated with increased risk of weight gain and metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. Estimates suggest that about 60% of people with severe mental disorders live overweight or obese.
Substantial weight gain is also a common side effect of many mood-changing drugs (psychotropic drugs), including antidepressants and antipsychotics. Especially for individuals with severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and major depression, who have to take medication indefinitely to reduce the risk of recurrence of symptoms.
Originally developed to treat GLP-1RA such as diabetes, Liraglaltide Segurtide It mimics the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), which stimulates insulin production and lowers blood glucose levels. Recently, they have emerged as an effective digestive treatment that suppresses obesity, increasing fulfillment and reducing hunger.
However, evidence for the effects of GLP-1RA in individuals with obesity and mental illness is limited. There were also concerns that these drugs could increase the risk of suicide and self-harm.
To investigate further, Swiss researchers systematically reviewed evidence from clinical trials and case series examining the safety and impact of GLP-1RA on psychotropic-induced metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, and examining the outcomes of mental illnesses from January 1, 2010 to August 31, 2024.
Data were analyzed for 36 studies, including a total of 25,677 people (ages 18 and over) from 19 countries. Eighteen studies examined the effects of GLP-1RA on weight loss, glucose controls, and mental illness outcomes in adults with severe mental disorders, including major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia spectrum disorder, and alcohol use disorder.
Although 18 other studies examined the emotional well-being and quality of life in overweight or obese adults, there was no history of severe mental illness after GLP-1RAS treatment.
Overall, four different GLP-1RAs were investigated with test liraglutide (also known as Victoza), semaglutide (ozenpic or Wegovy), exenatide (vietta or beadleon), and duraglutide (truritis).
Analysis showed that treatment with GLP-1RAS provides significant weight loss in adults with mental illness and improves glycemic control when taking psychotropic medications.
The greatest weight loss was reported in a randomized trial of liraglutide (up to 3 mg daily). Participants with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder using this medication lost up to 5.3 kg of starting weight after 6 months and reduced glucose levels (HBA1C) than 3.6 mmol/mol compared to participants taking placebo. Semaglutide (2.4 mg once weekly) produced a weight loss of up to 15.7% after 68 weeks in patients taking antidepressants compared to placebo.
There is no link to suicide thoughts or behavior
Importantly, the results showed that GLP-1RA was not associated with worse mental state, suicidal behavior, diagnosis of new mental illness, or increased psychiatric hospitalization.
For example, an analysis of four studies on suicidality in adults without bipolar disorder, major or bipolar depressive disorder, or mental illness found that liraglutide did not significantly increase the idea of suicidal ideation (having the idea of suicide).
Dr. Bright warns. “Until we have better evidence, people taking GLP-1RA should be closely monitored, especially those with mental illness.”
Beneficial impact on mental health
The analysis also found that GLP-1RA has beneficial effects on mental health in adults with and without mental disorders. Five studies found that people with schizophrenia spectrum disorder, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder have a safe, improved outcomes and quality of life.
In adults without mental illness, GLP-1RA showed a superior effect on mood, emotional well-being and quality of life compared to insulin and other antidiabetic drugs. For example, randomized trials Type 2 diabetes patients Liraglutide (1.2 or 1.8 mg) was found to significantly improve emotional well-being and general health compared to glimepiride (8 mg daily). [4].
As Dr. Breit explained, “GLP-1 Ras may have antidepressant and antioxidant effects. This also helps reduce neuroinflammation due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.”
She adds: “This study provides much-needed evidence in favour of GLP-1RA to safely address the burden of obesity in people with mental illness. However, establishing long-term requires data from large randomized trials and longer treatments and follow-up periods. Effectiveness of Future research investigating GLP-1 RAS and whether these drugs can be useful in the direct treatment of psychiatric disorders. ”
sauce:
Journal Reference:
Breit, S. , & Hubl, D. (2025). Effects of GLP-1RA on mental health and psychotropic-induced metabolic disorders: a systematic review. Psychoendocrinology. doi.org/10.1016/j.psyneuen.2025.107415.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250511/GLP-1-receptor-agonists-improve-mood-and-metabolic-health-in-adults-with-mental-illness.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “I take responsibility”: Biden wins Trump Presidency
- News Wrap: PKK will disarm and dissolve in peace in agreement with Turkey
- The United States and China agree to reduce prices
- Everything is now set for the inauguration of a Tennis facility of world class in Yenagoa
- A rare earthquake hit in the center of Kentuck
- Vietnams pricing problems become worse
- Abraham Samad was called to witness the Jokowi false diploma case
- The United Kingdom doubles from five to ten years old for the time of the stay to acquire a permanent residence: Keir Starmer hardens the entry rules of immigrants in response to the boom of the populist right | International
- Vs Veldhockey | USA Field Hockey to host Webinar -Series about the game commentary
- The federal government recommends suspending the Chikungunya vaccine for people over 60 years old
- Bulldogs Tally Wins at Pierre Tennis Invite | Sport
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb New Trial starts in New York