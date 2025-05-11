GLP-1 receptor agonists improve mood and metabolic health in adults with mental illness

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RAS) can cause significant weight loss in adults with severe mental illness and can have a positive impact on quality of life with or without mental illness, with or without mental illness.

Our findings suggest that GLP-1RA is as safe and effective as mentally healthy as adults with mental illness, significantly reducing mental weight gain, improving glucose control, and protecting cardiac metabolic health. These results are particularly important for people with severe mental disorders who are three times more likely to live in obesity than the general population. ”

Dr. Sigrid Bright, author of the University of Bern, Switzerland

Mental illness is associated with increased risk of weight gain and metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. Estimates suggest that about 60% of people with severe mental disorders live overweight or obese.

Substantial weight gain is also a common side effect of many mood-changing drugs (psychotropic drugs), including antidepressants and antipsychotics. Especially for individuals with severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and major depression, who have to take medication indefinitely to reduce the risk of recurrence of symptoms.

Originally developed to treat GLP-1RA such as diabetes, Liraglaltide Segurtide It mimics the action of a hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), which stimulates insulin production and lowers blood glucose levels. Recently, they have emerged as an effective digestive treatment that suppresses obesity, increasing fulfillment and reducing hunger.

However, evidence for the effects of GLP-1RA in individuals with obesity and mental illness is limited. There were also concerns that these drugs could increase the risk of suicide and self-harm.

To investigate further, Swiss researchers systematically reviewed evidence from clinical trials and case series examining the safety and impact of GLP-1RA on psychotropic-induced metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, and examining the outcomes of mental illnesses from January 1, 2010 to August 31, 2024.

Data were analyzed for 36 studies, including a total of 25,677 people (ages 18 and over) from 19 countries. Eighteen studies examined the effects of GLP-1RA on weight loss, glucose controls, and mental illness outcomes in adults with severe mental disorders, including major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia spectrum disorder, and alcohol use disorder.

Although 18 other studies examined the emotional well-being and quality of life in overweight or obese adults, there was no history of severe mental illness after GLP-1RAS treatment.

Overall, four different GLP-1RAs were investigated with test liraglutide (also known as Victoza), semaglutide (ozenpic or Wegovy), exenatide (vietta or beadleon), and duraglutide (truritis).

Analysis showed that treatment with GLP-1RAS provides significant weight loss in adults with mental illness and improves glycemic control when taking psychotropic medications.

The greatest weight loss was reported in a randomized trial of liraglutide (up to 3 mg daily). Participants with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder using this medication lost up to 5.3 kg of starting weight after 6 months and reduced glucose levels (HBA1C) than 3.6 mmol/mol compared to participants taking placebo. Semaglutide (2.4 mg once weekly) produced a weight loss of up to 15.7% after 68 weeks in patients taking antidepressants compared to placebo.

There is no link to suicide thoughts or behavior

Importantly, the results showed that GLP-1RA was not associated with worse mental state, suicidal behavior, diagnosis of new mental illness, or increased psychiatric hospitalization.

For example, an analysis of four studies on suicidality in adults without bipolar disorder, major or bipolar depressive disorder, or mental illness found that liraglutide did not significantly increase the idea of ​​suicidal ideation (having the idea of ​​suicide).

Dr. Bright warns. “Until we have better evidence, people taking GLP-1RA should be closely monitored, especially those with mental illness.”

Beneficial impact on mental health

The analysis also found that GLP-1RA has beneficial effects on mental health in adults with and without mental disorders. Five studies found that people with schizophrenia spectrum disorder, major depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder have a safe, improved outcomes and quality of life.

In adults without mental illness, GLP-1RA showed a superior effect on mood, emotional well-being and quality of life compared to insulin and other antidiabetic drugs. For example, randomized trials Type 2 diabetes patients Liraglutide (1.2 or 1.8 mg) was found to significantly improve emotional well-being and general health compared to glimepiride (8 mg daily). [4].

As Dr. Breit explained, “GLP-1 Ras may have antidepressant and antioxidant effects. This also helps reduce neuroinflammation due to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.”

She adds: “This study provides much-needed evidence in favour of GLP-1RA to safely address the burden of obesity in people with mental illness. However, establishing long-term requires data from large randomized trials and longer treatments and follow-up periods. Effectiveness of Future research investigating GLP-1 RAS and whether these drugs can be useful in the direct treatment of psychiatric disorders. ”