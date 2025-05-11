Special face masks use chemicals to accurately detect the presence of CKD in patients' breathing





Research published in ACS sensor Modified surgical face masks show that the wearer can be protected by detecting certain health conditions, including chronic kidney disease (CKD). To achieve this, researchers have incorporated a special respiratory sensor into the mask fabric to allow detection of disease-related metabolites. They noted that in their initial tests the sensor has the ability to identify people with CKD most of the time.1 Image credits: Romanr | stock.adobe.com The kidneys remove waste produced by the body's metabolic processes. In CKD patients, these organs become damaged and lose function over time, and ultimately have a widespread impact on the patient's health. The CDC estimates that around 35 million Americans have CKD, but there are even more people who have not been diagnosed. This is especially common in the early stages of a disease where symptoms may not be so obvious. CKD is currently diagnosed by measuring metabolites in the blood or urine. However, low-cost, low-tech systems may facilitate the diagnostic process, the research authors write.1,2 Chemical respiratory sensors are another diagnostic tool currently under investigation. Patients with CKD exhalate elevated levels of ammonia, a chemical related to the condition. However, ammonia is also associated with other health conditions. For this reason, research investigators aimed to create specific sensors that detect ammonia in addition to other CKD-related metabolites.1,2 To ensure ease of use for both medical professionals and patients, researchers incorporated sensors into surgical facial masks. Face masks were chosen as the container for sensors due to their widespread use and familiarity among both healthcare professionals and patients. Creating a respiratory sensor involves coating the silver electrode with a conductive polymer commonly used in chemical sensors. To increase the sensitivity of the device, the polymer was modified with a molecule that is sensitive to volatile compounds called porphyrins. The coated electrodes were then placed between layers of a disposable medical face mask and wires were connected to the device via electronic readout. When certain gases interact with special polymers, measurable changes in electrical resistance occurred. These initial experiments confirmed the high sensitivity of sensors for CKD-related metabolites, including ammonia, ethanol, propanol and acetone.1 In this study, we tested specialized face masks in 101 participants aged 18-80 years. Approximately half of participants (n = 53) had a CKD diagnosis of stage II to V. There were no CKDs remaining (n = 48). Throughout the duration of this study, sensors detected several compounds in participant respiration, and statistical analysis of the data showed that there was a clear pattern that distinguished participants from CKD from control groups. For approximately 84% of the time, the sensor in the mask was correctly identified when the patient had CKD (studies described as “true positive”). Alternatively, about 88% of the time detected when a patient had no CKD (called “true negative”).1 According to the authors, these results suggest that sensor data can be used as an estimate of the stages of CKD. This can be very valuable during the diagnostic process. Furthermore, researchers say these findings present the potential for a simple, non-invasive, cost-effective method for monitoring CKD patients.1 “Implementation of this technology is expected to enhance management of CKD patients by promoting timely identification of changes in disease progression,” said study co-authors Sergio Bernardini and Annalisa Noce.2 reference 1. CapuanoR, Allegra V, Catini A, et al. Disposable sensor arrays that soak into face masks for the identification of chronic kidney disease. ACS sensor. Released online on May 7, 2025. doi.org/10.1021/acssensors.4C03227 2. American Chemical Society. Special face masks can detect kidney disease by breathing. News release. May 7th, 2025. Accessed May 9, 2025. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1082524

