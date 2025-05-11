



Houston (Vax-Be-Be-Travel News) In recent years, the world has experienced an increase in new and deadly infectious diseases, poses a major threat to global health. The global MPOX outbreak that began in the Canary Islands in May 2022 is a reminder of our natural vulnerability to new viruses. Some of these viruses are new and relatively unknown, but other viruses, such as the Monkeypox virus (MPXV), have been around since the 1970s, are primarily endemic to some regions of Central Africa and have primarily affected adults. However, the newly identified MPVX variant is more infectious than previous strains and has raised concerns around the world. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and PreventionCDC), on April 30, 2025, the children historically won MPOX in endemic regions of West Africa and Central Africa. In a recent outbreak, children who reported higher numbers of MPOX children report that MPXV is more likely to spread within households. The CDC rated, “Based on what we know now, if clade I MPOX was introduced through this route, the likelihood of infection in children with clade I MPOX through domestic transmission and direct contact. We do not expect that domestic or direct non-sexual contact transmission in the United States will also affect children to the same extent, reaching the levels observed in Africa. Our assessment is based on modelling results from the low percentage of children in the US population (less than 46% of DRC in the US under 15 years of age), low average size in the US, increased access to improved hygiene and healthcare in the US, and the lack of viruses in which MPOX in American animals circulates. CDC modeling suggests that direct contact transmission within and between households is unlikely. This includes spread among day care and school children. The results of these CDC modeling are based on clade IA transmission dynamics. These may be revised as new data become available in the recently discovered clade IB and its transmission dynamics. MPOX infection can be severe in children, and the majority of our children are not immune to MPOX. Very few children in the US have acquired immunity from previous infections with the virus that causes vaccination with MPOX or MPOX or natural po vaccines. The CDC says that both types of MPXV (Clade I and Clade II) can spread in the same way and can be prevented using the same method of vaccination. This situation underscores the urgent need for a wide range of effective and safe vaccines, even in children. Children and adolescents who are in close contact with suspected, potentially or confirmed MPOX may be eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis with vaccinations, immunoglobulins, or antiviral drugs. Additionally, the CDC says adolescents at risk for MPOX may be vaccinated before exposure. As of May 11, 2025, the CDC recommends Bavarian Nordic unneos® Vaccines for a variety of people in the US Clinical considerations For young people and children.

