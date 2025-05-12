Health
Are protein snacks useful and valuable?
From pancakes and pasta to rice puddings and oven pizza, it's located on supermarket shelves with “high protein” versions of snacks and food staples.
Celebrities are also taking part in this act. Khloe Kardashian announced the Khloud Protein Popcorn two weeks ago. She explained that “the perfect combination of delicious snacks and protein boosts and the day's fuel,” but Zac Efron promoted protein-rich ridges in January.
But is this increased protein ads just a marketing gimmick, or do these products actually help if you're trying to build muscle or live a healthy life? And is it worth the extra cost?
Their sales are on the rise. Figures shared by research agency Mintel with BBC News show that, excluding sports nutrition items, 8.3% of food launches claim to be a source of protein or have a high level of it in the first three months of 2025.
This is an increase from 6.1% in 2024 and 4.6% in the previous year.
Mintel research director Kiti Soininen says that not only adds protein claims to foods that naturally have high levels of nutrients, such as chicken breast and pulse, but also adds to products that you don't expect.
“Moose, desserts, granola, pancakes and even the weird pizzas have come with high protein claims,” she says. “Protein is currently enjoying a bit of 'health halo'. ”
says Ethan Smith, Liverpool's personal trainer A high protein diet is required to build muscle But it should be done without high protein snacks and drinks you can see in the store.
“I believe there's nothing better than Whole Foods,” he says. “You can get the protein you need from vegetables and lean meat.”
He believes that the convenience of high protein snacks, coupled with positive perceptions of nutrients among clients, has led to manufacturers using protein as a marketing tool.
For a manufacturer to claim that the product is a source of protein, it must exhibit a regulator that is provided by the protein, at least 12% of its energy value. The number is 20% to claim that the product has a lot of protein.
To reach these scores, protein-rich ingredients such as nuts and pulses can be added to the product, or water can be removed for even more denser.
“When a rusher has a meal deal for lunch, you can see why they reach for a protein bar or drink instead of two boiled eggs,” he says. “In my 12 years as a personal trainer, I have never seen any hype about the benefits of protein as much as I am now.”
The benefits of protein range from muscle building and sports performance to weight loss support by suppressing appetite and helping pregnant women.
Dr. Paul Morgan, a university lecturer in human nutrition, says that if you are trying to build muscle, you should consume about 1.6g of protein per kilogram of your body weight each day.
He says that for the average person trying to ensure general health, this number should be around 1.2g.
He considers many supermarket products that promote protein content to be “gimmicks,” and warns that it may not be as good for you as it is being advertised.
“I think they have a profit, but we are wary that a lot of them are ultra processed foods and that it's really a hot topic area. [in our field] Things we don't know enough,” he says.
The risk of consuming too much protein
Ultra-processed foods are being scrutinized recently One study published last month linked them to early death.
He explains that researchers in his field are trying to understand the different effects on muscles that two similar sources of protein may have when they are hypertreated.
Another issue is calories. Because putting weight on is the most common problem that people trying to consume more protein, Dr. Morgan explains, as it is stored in the body as fat.
Some proteins can promote snacks and drinks and use similar ingredients to have as many calories as regular products.
Nature Valley's protein peanuts and chocolate bars offer 489 kcal per 100g, while Cadbury's Peanuts Branch Bar, which contains chocolate, weighs 485 kcal, the same weight.
Dr. Morgan dismisses the theory that eating too much protein can damage bones and harm your kidneys, with exceptions in cases of existing health conditions.
Despite his concerns about ultra-processed protein products, Dr. Morgan sees the benefits of increasing protein in the staple food.
These may be particularly useful for older people You need more protein than the average person To maintain muscle and bone strength.
Tesco's high protein penne pasta contains 8.8g of protein per 100g, while regular penne contains 5.8g of protein by the same weight. However, the cost of high protein penne is £4.80 per kg, allowing customers to pay more for this. The regular Penne price is £1.29 per kg.
So is it worth buying these protein advertised products?
If you're someone who needs more protein to stay healthy, or if you're trying to build muscle to achieve your daily protein goals and need a little extra, Ethan says.
“If the majority of your diet is whole food and you need that extra 20g of protein to achieve your goals and want something sweet, then go to that pudding or snack,” he says. “It's important to balance, but you shouldn't rely on them.”
He adds: “When I started my career, people were talking about whey protein as a supplement to your diet. Now, the number of companies that have protein in everything is insane.”
