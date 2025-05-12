Health
Boy, 4, hospitalized after visiting the farm in Cowbridge
The parents of a 4-year-old boy who became very sick after a trip to the petting farm described a “nightmare” of his symptoms, which he is developing during his vacation abroad.
Public health officials do so Investigating 74 cases of cryptosporidium During April, you will be linked to a visit to the Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlboro Grange Grange Farm in Cowbridge, in the Vale in Glamorgan.
Cryptosporidium is a parasite and is often associated with contact with young farm animals, causing intestinal infection and sometimes dangerous diseases.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said 16 of the affected people were in the hospital at least one night.
The farm shop approached by the BBC for comments voluntarily stopped its feeding and interacting sessions and is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation, PhW said.
Gareth Carpenter and Kate Wiejak, from Bridgend, said their son Michael visited the farm on April 11th with his grandmother Margaret Carpenter and stuffed them up for the family's holidays.
Kate, 39, said, “We love the lamb's interactions we go every year, which is a great attraction for our kids.”
Kate said that Margaret “certainly” Michael washed his hands and also used a hand-sunny teaser.
The next day, the family, including both Kate's 16-year-old daughter and Michael's grandmother, flew to Spain and rented a villa in Malaga with another family.
“We were looking forward to a wonderful holiday,” Gareth said. They added that if there were any signs of illness in advance, they “do not dream” to board a flight.
But by April 14th, Michael was feeling sick, sick and started to feel sick.
“We put it on the food or he was out by the pool for a few hours, so he had too much sun,” Gareth (46) said.
“We gave him some sleep and a little calpol, and by the morning he thought he was right like the rain.”
However, Michael continued to feel sick all night, so the next morning they called emergency medical services, advising him to take Michael to the hospital.
They said there was a private hospital “fortunately” just a five minute drive away.
The couple looked at Michael, saw a total of 5,000 euros (4,229 pounds) and later paid a deposit of 850 euros (719 pounds) to claim insurance, but despite the important language barrier, the staff said it was “absolutely surprising.”
“We literally saw the doctor within 10 minutes, I was shocked,” Kate said.
Doctors said Michael had a serious infection and spent three days in the hospital.
“It was an absolute nightmare,” Kate said.
When he returned to Wales, a bank holiday that weekend, Michael still had a “bad belly,” so they took him to see the GP on April 22nd.
“We were driving like crazy,” Gareth said.
“We were thinking, it was the chicken he had, or the ice cream his Nana gave him – she felt awful about it – or was it something underwater?”
Gareth said the next day he asked if Michael was around the animals, saying that test results showed Michael was infected with Cryptosporidium.
When Gareth shared details about his farm visit, he said he was told there were many other cases of infections related to the same venue.
Both Kate and Gareth were later unwell with similar but much milder symptoms, and Gareth said they were still experiencing stomach cramps over four weeks after Michael's contact with the animal.
But they said Michael had now fully recovered, and no one else at their holiday party had signed it.
Kate said that Margaret “denounces himself” for taking Michael to the farm, but that he hoped that “more information” was given to those attending the interactive session about potential risks.
“The only time you realize how serious it is is when something happens,” Gareth said.
“I hate seeing other parents go through the same thing.”
What is Cryptosporidium?
- Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that can cause an unpleasant and sometimes dangerous disease called cryptsporesis.
- It lives in the intestines of infected humans and animals and dies from poop.
- It can then spread to water sources such as lakes, rivers, swimming pools, and foods such as raw milk.
- The illness can affect anyone, but it is most common in children aged 1-5.
- Symptoms can last for about two weeks, but include severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, nausea, fever, and loss of appetite.
- There are no specific treatments, but most people feel better within a month.
sauce: UK Health Security Agency
Su Mable, Health Protection Consultant at Public Health Wales, said: “We continue to work with our partners to investigate this outbreak.
“Cryptosporidium infections are usually mild and can be dismissed on their own, but can cause more serious illnesses in young children and people with weakened immune systems.
“If you are not feeling well after visiting the farm, contact the GP or call NHS 111.
“This infection could be passed on from one person to another, for example, if someone is caring for a family member who is feeling unwell.
“It's important to protect yourself by washing your hands thoroughly, especially before preparing food.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cewd14jvgewo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “I take responsibility”: Biden wins Trump Presidency
- News Wrap: PKK will disarm and dissolve in peace in agreement with Turkey
- The United States and China agree to reduce prices
- Everything is now set for the inauguration of a Tennis facility of world class in Yenagoa
- A rare earthquake hit in the center of Kentuck
- Vietnams pricing problems become worse
- Abraham Samad was called to witness the Jokowi false diploma case
- The United Kingdom doubles from five to ten years old for the time of the stay to acquire a permanent residence: Keir Starmer hardens the entry rules of immigrants in response to the boom of the populist right | International
- Vs Veldhockey | USA Field Hockey to host Webinar -Series about the game commentary
- The federal government recommends suspending the Chikungunya vaccine for people over 60 years old
- Bulldogs Tally Wins at Pierre Tennis Invite | Sport
- Sean 'Diddy' Comb New Trial starts in New York