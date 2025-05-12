Family photos Animal lover Michael visited the farm with his grandmother Margaret during his Easter holiday

The parents of a 4-year-old boy who became very sick after a trip to the petting farm described a “nightmare” of his symptoms, which he is developing during his vacation abroad. Public health officials do so Investigating 74 cases of cryptosporidium During April, you will be linked to a visit to the Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlboro Grange Grange Farm in Cowbridge, in the Vale in Glamorgan. Cryptosporidium is a parasite and is often associated with contact with young farm animals, causing intestinal infection and sometimes dangerous diseases. Public Health Wales (PHW) said 16 of the affected people were in the hospital at least one night.

The farm shop approached by the BBC for comments voluntarily stopped its feeding and interacting sessions and is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation, PhW said.

Gareth Carpenter and Kate Wiejak, from Bridgend, said their son Michael visited the farm on April 11th with his grandmother Margaret Carpenter and stuffed them up for the family's holidays. Kate, 39, said, “We love the lamb's interactions we go every year, which is a great attraction for our kids.” Kate said that Margaret “certainly” Michael washed his hands and also used a hand-sunny teaser.

Family photos Kate and Gareth say that despite their love for animals, they will not take Michael to a farm session in the future

The next day, the family, including both Kate's 16-year-old daughter and Michael's grandmother, flew to Spain and rented a villa in Malaga with another family. “We were looking forward to a wonderful holiday,” Gareth said. They added that if there were any signs of illness in advance, they “do not dream” to board a flight. But by April 14th, Michael was feeling sick, sick and started to feel sick. “We put it on the food or he was out by the pool for a few hours, so he had too much sun,” Gareth (46) said. “We gave him some sleep and a little calpol, and by the morning he thought he was right like the rain.” However, Michael continued to feel sick all night, so the next morning they called emergency medical services, advising him to take Michael to the hospital.

Family photos The family was on vacation in Malaga, Spain when Michael began to get symptoms of a parasitic infection.

They said there was a private hospital “fortunately” just a five minute drive away. The couple looked at Michael, saw a total of 5,000 euros (4,229 pounds) and later paid a deposit of 850 euros (719 pounds) to claim insurance, but despite the important language barrier, the staff said it was “absolutely surprising.” “We literally saw the doctor within 10 minutes, I was shocked,” Kate said. Doctors said Michael had a serious infection and spent three days in the hospital. “It was an absolute nightmare,” Kate said.

Family photos Michael spent three days at a hospital in Spain

When he returned to Wales, a bank holiday that weekend, Michael still had a “bad belly,” so they took him to see the GP on April 22nd. “We were driving like crazy,” Gareth said. “We were thinking, it was the chicken he had, or the ice cream his Nana gave him – she felt awful about it – or was it something underwater?” Gareth said the next day he asked if Michael was around the animals, saying that test results showed Michael was infected with Cryptosporidium. When Gareth shared details about his farm visit, he said he was told there were many other cases of infections related to the same venue. Both Kate and Gareth were later unwell with similar but much milder symptoms, and Gareth said they were still experiencing stomach cramps over four weeks after Michael's contact with the animal. But they said Michael had now fully recovered, and no one else at their holiday party had signed it.

Kate said that Margaret “denounces himself” for taking Michael to the farm, but that he hoped that “more information” was given to those attending the interactive session about potential risks. “The only time you realize how serious it is is when something happens,” Gareth said. “I hate seeing other parents go through the same thing.”

What is Cryptosporidium?

Cryptosporidium is a microscopic parasite that can cause an unpleasant and sometimes dangerous disease called cryptsporesis.

It lives in the intestines of infected humans and animals and dies from poop.

It can then spread to water sources such as lakes, rivers, swimming pools, and foods such as raw milk.

The illness can affect anyone, but it is most common in children aged 1-5.

Symptoms can last for about two weeks, but include severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, stomach cramps, nausea, fever, and loss of appetite.

There are no specific treatments, but most people feel better within a month. sauce: UK Health Security Agency